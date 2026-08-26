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Eagle’s senior’s final showdown for the season

<p>Harry Mahoney PHOTO: Paul Martin</p>\\n
<p>Harry Mahoney PHOTO: Paul Martin</p>\\n

Harry Mahoney PHOTO: Paul Martin

Mansfield 14.15 (99), Shepparton 19.5 (119)
Phoebe Scott
August 26, 2026 • 12:10
Updated, August 26, 2026 • 12:10

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