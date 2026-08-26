Eagle’s senior’s final showdown for the season

Mansfield seniors ended their season taking on Shepparton United. A home game meant a local crowd filling the stands for the final game of the season, bringing an atmosphere ready for a good match. However, it was a disappointing last game for the Eagles as they were defeated by 20 points by Shepparton. The game began and ended in favour of Shepparton. United opened the match with a goal and continued scoring throughout the first quarter. Mansfield struggled to gain possession and kicked several behinds until Sam Thomson ended the drought with a goal within the final minutes of the quarter, then Jayden Howes and William Kelly soon followed him. However, Shepparton still ended the first quarter with a 15-point lead, Mansfield 22, Shepparton 37. Mansfield still had fight in them during the second quarter. The Eagles went in strong, gaining heavy possession of the ball during most of the quarter, as William Hogan, William Kelly, Jack Marks, Jayden Howes and Sam Guppy kicked five goals between them. However, Shepparton snapped back, kicking three goals in the final minutes of the quarter. Mansfield still managed to lead by one point at half-time, Mansfield 8.9 (57), Shepparton 9.2 (56). It was the second half of the game that cemented the win for Shepparton. In the third quarter, the Eagles managed only one point for the whole quarter. Meanwhile, United kicked six goals and gained a new 36-point lead. Shepparton continued to put themselves ahead in the fourth quarter, kicking another four goals. While Mansfield found some power towards the end, kicking six goals in the final quarter, it was not enough after the gap created during the third quarter. Shepparton secured their win, kicking the final goal before the siren. The final score was Mansfield 14.15 (99), Shepparton 19.5 (119). Despite the loss, Mansfield’s football side ended its season with celebrations to mark the end of the year, as well as the 30-year reunion of the 1996 seniors and reserves teams.