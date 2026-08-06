By Davey Holliday

Mansfield 18.13 (121) defeated Shepparton Swans 0.0 (0)

Mansfield Veterinary Clinic best on ground: Amy Starzer

DPG Real Estate second best: Scarlett Potter

FoodWorks third best: Mim Davidson

The Anvil Brewery fourth best: Lucy Blake

Tectonic Civil fifth best: Kayla Anderson

Goals: Mim Davidson 6, Amy Starzer 5, Lucy Blake, Kayla Anderson, Victoria Payne 2, Scarlett Potter 1

After an unfortunate forfeit by Rumbalara the previous week, the girls were excited to get back on the ground for the final home-and-away game of the season against Shepparton Swans Football Netball Club.

With finals only a week away, the focus was not just on getting the win.

We wanted to keep building on the way we have been playing over the past month and continue working on the structures that have brought us to this point.

From the opening bounce, the girls looked switched on.

We gained the upper hand around the stoppages early, with Scarlett Potter dominating the contests.

She seemed to have the ball on a string and repeatedly got first hands to it, giving our forwards plenty of opportunities.

It was a great chance for our forwards to find some form leading into finals, knowing we would spend much of the day inside our forward 50.

They took that opportunity with both hands.

Lucy Blake’s attack on the football was a highlight, while Kayla Anderson provided a strong target up forward as we kicked three goals in the opening quarter.

Even then, we knew we could still play better.

One move in the second quarter changed the complexion of the game.

We sent Amy Starzer forward and she not only finished with five goals, but also helped organise the entire forward line.

She directed the younger girls, helped with their leading patterns and got everyone working together.

It was probably the best our forwards have functioned all year.

Kayla played arguably her best game for the club, Lucy continued to apply great pressure and Victoria Payne also hit the scoreboard as the girls built the margin.

The midfield continued to give us first use of the football and, whenever the Shepparton Swans managed to move it forward, our defenders cleaned everything up and sent us back the other way.

It was a genuine four-quarter performance, with everyone playing their role.

The 121-point win was the perfect way to finish the home-and-away season.

More importantly than the scoreboard, the girls played the way we have been asking them to play.

They stayed tough around the contest, trusted their structures and took plenty of confidence into the finals.

The focus now turns to Deakin Reserve, where we will take on Moama Football Netball Club in a semi-final for a place in the grand final.

We have lost to them twice this year, so the girls are hungry for another opportunity and cannot wait to take them on again.