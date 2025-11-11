After a strong 2025 campaign that saw the Mansfield Women’s Football side narrowly miss finals, the team is already turning its attention to next season with renewed energy and big goals ahead.

Head Coach Davey Holliday is pleased to see the group filled with the hunger to go one step further in 2026.

“We built a really solid foundation last year," he said.

"The culture is growing, the girls are playing at a much higher level, and we are keen to build on the success of our first two years of establishment.

"Our focus on local talent and youth will start paying off as the girls get more football under their belt and the girls have a bit of a fire in the belly after missing by such a small margin last year."

The club has announced the appointment of Emma Layfield as Assistant Coach to help drive the next stage of development.

Emma comes from an impressive football background and possesses a wealth of experience at both state and community level.

Emma’s football journey has taken her from her early days in Auskick to leadership and elite-level experience.

“My footy career started off as most do – I played Auskick alongside my older brother,” Emma said.

“I went on to play junior footy before switching to soccer for a few years.

"Once I moved to Albury and later Wagga for uni, I found my way back to the game with the CSU women’s side, where we won back-to-back premierships.

“Since then, I’ve captained Benalla Saints, played for South Croydon in the Premier League, and trained with both Casey’s VFLW and Melbourne’s AFLW teams.

"Those experiences taught me so much about structure, game sense and professionalism.

“Next season I aim to bring a positive energy, high-level football knowledge and structure to help our team become the best version of itself.

"Davey’s a great coach and together we’ll get the girls to finals.

"Footy’s always more fun when you’ve got mates to share it with — and I think 2026 will be Mansfield’s year.”

Davey has thanked Amy Starzer for her contribution to the club.

"As an assistant coach to Davey this season, Amy did an amazing job in coaching while also managing her netball commitments.

"All while becoming a mother for the first time.

"While Amy won't be taking up a formal coaching role next season , she will still be donning the blue and gold when she can and we are sure she will be imparting her wisdom and experience with the girls."

As the team looks to continue its growth, the club is also calling for new players to join the women’s program — particularly junior girls interested in helping establish a new youth side.

The establishment of a youth side is integral to the overall sustainability of women's football in the district.

“This is a great opportunity for girls of all ages to get involved in footy, we’ve built a supportive, fun environment where players can learn, develop and enjoy the game.

"But its more than a game, being part of a team striving toward a common goal and the life lessons learnt along the way both on and off the field are very important.

"And while some of the girls have very different reasons for being there than the boys, it's just as important and special."

The club is also seeking local sponsors who’d like to support the continued growth of women’s football in Mansfield.

Sponsorship helps provide vital resources such as equipment and travel support for our local players that live and go to university in Melbourne.

Sponsorship packages available on request.

Anyone interested in joining the team or becoming a sponsor can contact the club via its Facebook page or reach out directly to Davey at davidholliday137@gmail.com.