By David Octigan

The Echuca Murray Bombers exploded onto the Mansfield Recreation Reserve, kicking the first four goals of the seniors’ game on Saturday.

Tom Dunstan’s goal in time-on and a goal after the siren to Sam Thomson gave the Eagles a lift at the first break.

Coach Mitch Wareham conceded the game could have been over early if Echuca had kicked straight, recording 4.9 to 2.0.

The Eagles dialled up the pressure in the second quarter, with an early goal to Ben Reardon giving the fans something to cheer about.

With Harry Mahoney and Buchannan roaming to the wings and providing plenty of drive, the Eagles closed the gap, outscoring their opponents by three points.

Tom Dunstan was prominent with a spell on the ball and Bill Dunstan’s pressure against his opponents was a highlight of the term.

As the drizzle arrived it was Echuca’s turn to kick to the scoring end, blitzing the Eagles 5.3 to a solitary point.

Tom and Jack Evans were outstanding for the visitors, driving the ball deep into the forward line, while Sam Guppy was vital in the Eagles’ defence.

Will Foster lifted his work rate in the final quarter, kicking two goals as the home team put through five majors to close the gap again.

With Echuca goalless in the term, the final margin was reduced to 21 points.

Mansfield will host Rochester this weekend searching for a win to stay in the finals race.

Final score: Mansfield 8.11.59 defeated by Echuca 10.20.80.

Best players: Samuel Guppy, Tom Dunstan, Jayden Howes, Ben Reardon and Gus van der Heyden.

Goal kickers: Will Foster 2, Jay Canterbury 1, Ben Reardon 1, Tom Dunstan 1, Liam Smith 1, Harry Mahoney 1 and Sam Thomson 1.