Mahoney signed

The Mansfield senior men’s football team has appointed a new coach for the 2027–28 seasons, with Brett Mahoney taking the role. Last week, the Mansfield Football Netball Club committee unanimously endorsed the recommendation of the football department to appoint Brett to the position of senior men’s coach for the next two seasons. Brett has been a stalwart of the Mansfield club since he began his football journey as a junior. He has been dedicated to football excellence, winning multiple premierships in his career, with the Murray Bushrangers in 2008, Mansfield in 2009 and back-to-back premierships in 2014 and 2015 with Subiaco in Western Australia. In his time on the field, he has won best and fairest awards at both Mansfield and Subiaco and secured life membership of the GVL after playing his 200th game for Mansfield in 2025. Brett and his family have continued to serve the Mansfield club, and Brett has now set himself another challenge – to coach the club he loves. He said his coaching belief centres around the club as a whole. “I love this club and I am excited to help develop a group of home-grown talent to aspire to greater things,” Brett said. Newly appointed Mansfield football department director Travis Purcell was extremely pleased Brett accepted the position. “It is rare to find a more universally liked and respected character in community football,” he said. “His football philosophy mirrors ours, which makes this a great fit.” The Mansfield Football Netball Club and Brett thanked Mitch Wareham for his hard work as coach over the past few years, with Mitch playing a significant role in producing the talent seen in the Eagles’ senior team in recent seasons. The club looks forward to partnering with Brett, wishes him the best and believes that if the playing group prepares itself as Brett has done, it will reach its goals in the coming seasons.