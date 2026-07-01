BY DAVID OCTIGAN

Mansfield 9.15 (69) defeated by Rochester 14.19 (103)

A perfect afternoon under sunny skies saw the Mansfield Eagles take on the Rochester Tigers at the Mansfield Recreation Reserve.

The visiting side, having won four of their last five games, presented a tough assignment for the home team.

The first goal of the game was kicked by Sam Thomson, followed by a couple to Rochester, and the arm wrestle began.

With Fergus Shier and young gun Liam Smith on target, the Eagles trailed by just eight points at the first break.

A strong tackle by Tom Dunstan resulted in an unfortunate shoulder injury, robbing Mansfield of his drive around the ball.

In the second term, Rochester ran riot, kicking 6.7 while restricting Mansfield to a mere four points.

Mitchell Trewhella dominated in the midfield, with the ball living in the visitors’ half for all but the final minutes of the quarter.

Positional changes made at the half-time break re-energised the Eagles.

With Sam Guppy providing a forward target and a more competitive midfield effort, the home side steadied to outscore Rochester four goals to one.

Two quick goals to the Tigers put the game beyond Mansfield’s reach, but with Sam Thomson, Callum Brown and Harry Mahoney providing plenty of drive, the Eagles kicked late goals of their own, closing the gap to 27 points in time-on.

With the Eagles now tumbling to ninth on the Goulburn Valley League ladder, a big game at Euroa awaits this weekend.

Goals: Sam Thomson 2, Sam Guppy 2, Ben Reardon 2, Fergus Shier 1, Liam Smith 1, Harry Mahoney 1.

Best players: Sam Thomson, Callum Brown, Jay Canterbury, Ben Reardon and Jayden Howes.