Mansfield 72 defeated Tatura Bulldogs 42

Mansfield Eagles took a win over rivals Tatura on Saturday, solidifying their position in fifth on the ladder – and keeping hopes alive of moving up a rung or two.

“We had a win – although it wasn’t a convincing victory, but a win is a win,” said head coach Mitch Wareham following the seniors game.

“We will take the four points, which is good to see the Eagles back on track again,” he said.

Although the Eagles did not start off strong, they maintained steady pressure against the Bulldogs.

“It was just one of those games that I was never really convinced we could win, but in the end we did it and took the points with a 30-point victory,” he said.

“We should have put them [the Bulldogs] away a lot earlier in the game than what we did, but we’ll happily take the four points.”

“We had Max Mahoney back, who was really good, kicking goals.

“Then Sam Thomson is just continuing his purple patch of form,” said Wareham.

“There was a handful of players that stepped up to the game this week, which was really handy.”

Overall, Wareham said he was very happy with how the seniors played and they now look forward to this Saturday’s match against Echuca.

“It will be hard on the boys as they have played nine games in a row – and with quite a few out with injuries we keep calling on the younger players to step up to the mark, which up to now they have done,” he said.

“This is one game we are looking to win.

“Obviously like each week, but it’ll be good to try and beat them at home – on our home ground.

“For the next two matches, this Saturday against Echuca and then the following week against Rochester, both will be played on our home turf – we should get some good games on both weekends.”

Wareham said the thirds (under-18s) are also doing well and quite a few have been called on to step up either into the reserves and even a couple into the seniors to fulfil the shortfall from injured players.

“We have had one young kid who is only 16 years old step up and play four games with us already,” Wareham said.

This week’s seniors match starts at 2pm. Supporters are encouraged to come along and cheer on the Eagles.