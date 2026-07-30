BY MARCUS HIBBERD

Bonnie Doon 30 was defeated by Whorouly 90

Bonnie Doon faced a tough challenge on Saturday when it hosted ladder leader Whorouly, which arrived at close to full strength and looked every bit the benchmark side of the competition.

With several key players unavailable and a number of others carrying injuries, the home side knew it would need to be at its best from the outset.

Bonnie Doon matched Whorouly around the contest early, with the midfield group working hard and competing strongly.

However, Whorouly’s ability to transition the ball quickly proved the difference in the opening term as it raced to a 5.2 (32) to 1.1 (7) quarter-time lead.

The Bombers responded well in the second quarter, controlling more of the football and gaining greater field position.

Despite improving around the stoppages and limiting Whorouly’s opportunities, Bonnie Doon struggled to convert its efforts on the scoreboard.

At the main break, Whorouly held a 7.2 (44) to 2.2 (14) advantage.

Bonnie Doon continued to battle hard throughout the second half and produced its most productive quarter offensively in the final term, kicking 2.3.

While the Bombers never stopped competing, Whorouly’s class and consistency across four quarters proved too much to overcome, with the visitors running out convincing 14.6 (90) to 4.6 (30) winners.

Sean Campitelli was outstanding across half-back, providing drive and composure for much of the afternoon.

Midfielders Joel Sanford, Beau Smith, Tom Sheahan and Jackson Sole were tireless in the contest all day, while Jim Law competed strongly around the ground and when called upon in the ruck.

Bonnie Doon now turns its attention to King Valley next weekend.

With three rounds remaining in the home-and-away season, the Bombers will be looking to finish the year strongly and build momentum heading into the final stretch.

Awards:

Best on ground: Sean Campitelli, Joel Sanford, Beau Smith, James Law and Thomas Sheahan.

Goals: Thomas Sheahan, James Law, Joel Sanford and Flynn Butterworth, one each.