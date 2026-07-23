Mansfield Golf Club has beaten the odds to win a major Victorian sustainability award.

Representatives from the golf club attended the award presentation on 4 July, where general manager Chelton Crow, golf professional Matt Jager and Daryl Horwood accepted the Best Sustainability Initiative Award on behalf of members and staff.

Community Clubs Victoria (CCV) received more than 200 nominations across eight categories from clubs throughout the state.

“It came down to the final two in the sustainability category, Mansfield Golf Club and Lara Sporting Club,” Mr Crow said.

“To top it off, we were told we are the first golf club to take out this award.

“The clubs nominated were all not-for-profit community clubs, not hotels, but all types of other clubs.

“We were up against some top and much larger clubs from across the state, so this award is very special,” Mr Crow said.

“Mansfield does not just provide golfing facilities, but offers a community space for all types of events, dining, gaming, functions and a general meeting place.

“The sustainability award covers the broad spectrum of what we offer as a community club, including the facilities, support for the community and how we manage the club,” Mr Crow said.

Community Clubs Victoria is the peak industry body representing community clubs of all shapes and sizes across Victoria.

Leading clubs in eight categories were recognised at the gala awards dinner at Park Hyatt Melbourne, with about 400 guests attending, including club leaders, volunteers, industry partners and members of Parliament.

CCV promotes and protects the interests of Victorian clubs and provides a range of support and advisory services to its network.

CCV announced that a record number of nominations had been received from Victoria’s top-performing clubs.

The gala dinner was an opportunity to recognise exceptional achievements and showcase the individuals whose dedication makes Victorian clubs beacons of their local communities.

CCV chief executive officer Charles D. Moon said the gala continued to be one of the most anticipated events on the industry calendar.

“Community clubs are the cornerstone of Victoria’s social and economic fabric.

“This event rightly celebrates the quiet dedication that drives our clubs.

“It is a privilege to recognise the individuals and clubs making such a meaningful difference in Victoria,” Mr Moon said.

Golf professional Matt Jager takes third

Mansfield Golf Club has also had another achievement recognised, with golf professional Matt Jager placing third in the PGA Professional Championship at Rossdale Golf Club in Aspendale.

The club congratulated Jager on his placing in the prestigious competition.

His third-place finish qualifies him for the nationals and the Victorian PGA Tour event to be held in September or October