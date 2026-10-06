Social media
Home page>Sport>Horse Racing>Sophia riding tall
Horse Racing

Sophia riding tall

<p>HIGH JUMPER: Local equestrian Sophia Hill placed fourteenth at world games in August.</p>\\n
<p>HIGH JUMPER: Local equestrian Sophia Hill placed fourteenth at world games in August.</p>\\n

HIGH JUMPER: Local equestrian Sophia Hill placed fourteenth at world games in August.

October 6, 2026 • 11:53
Updated, October 6, 2026 • 11:53

Subscription required to continue reading this article