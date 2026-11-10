Top day of racing at Mansfield on Cup day

The sun and punters came out in force on Tuesday 3 November for Melbourne Cup Day at the Mansfield picnic races and a good day of racing. Mansfield District Racing Club (MDRC) president Leanne Backwell was pleased with how well the day went with the support of patrons and the racing fraternity. “It takes an army to stage a successful picnic race meeting,” she said. Despite the rain of the previous day, trainers praised the condition of the track. The track was officially upgraded from a Soft 6 to a Soft 5 at 2.15pm after Race 3 as the weather warmed up. “Thank you to the volunteer committee and to Gerald Egan for preparing the track to optimum all-weather racing conditions,” Ms Backwell said. The day’s program kicked off with the Mansfield Courier Maiden Plate, with Seymour trainer John Heath taking home the prize after a top ride on Lilt by Glenn Xiberras. Race 4, the McGrath Mansfield Trophy Race, won by Slippery Thinker, and Race 5, the Mansfield Motor Group Mansfield Cup, won by locally trained Machinegun Krelley, drew the biggest fields of the six-race program. The Marks IGA Trophy was taken out by Springer Time. RESULTS Race 1 - "Mansfield Courier" Maiden Plate (1600 METRES) Finish No. Horse Trainer Jockey 1 2 LILT John Heath Glenn Xiberras 2 3 MWAMBA Paul Kramer Dani Walker 3 4 PRIZED MAGIC Michael Newton Caitlin King 4 1 HIGHLY REGARDED (NZ) Tyson Barton Shaun Cooper Race 2 - 1:30PM Marks IGA Trophy Handicap (1600 METRES) Finish No. Horse Trainer Jockey 1 2 SPRINGER TIME Rob Kirkpatrick Raymond Douglas 2 1 THESE BOOTS (NZ) Don Dwyer Shaun Cooper 3 4 AIN’T TELLIN Sarah Robbins Cameron Thompson 4 5 LIBRARCHY’S DANCER Paul Kramer Charlie Brooks 5 3 MALLEE MAID Anthony Dudley Glenn Xiberras 6 6 SIR LAZARUS (IRE) Tyson Barton Caitlin King Race 3 - 2:10PM Michael Mueremov and Associates Maiden Plate (1200 METRES) Finish No. Horse Trainer Jockey 1 4 FERVI Matthew Hahne Shaun Cooper 2 1 BUILTTHISCITY Damien Walkley Ben Moffat 3 2 OPINION LEADER John Heath Mr Glenn Xiberras 4 3 WALLACE AND GROMIT Jesse Carmichael Adam Roustoby Race 4 - 2:45PM McGrath Mansfield Trophy Race Handicap (1200 METRES) Finish No. Horse Trainer Jockey 1 7 SLIPPERY THINKER Jamie Gibbons Leigh Taylor 2 3 HIGH COUNTRY STAR Gerald Egan Raymond Douglas 3 2 GAMADALE INDI John Heath Cameron Thompson 4 4 ORIENTAL DANE Don Dwyer Ben Moffat 5 6 DUEL MISSILE Tyson Barton Shaun Cooper 6 8 ROYAL SUMMER Geoff Brunsdon Glenn Xiberras 7 5 JURA VAUDOIS Russell Green Caitlin King Race 5 - 3:30PM Mansfield Motor Group Mansfield Cup (1200 METRES) Finish No. Horse Trainer Jockey 1 7 MACHINEGUN KRELLEY Catherine Hutchinson Ben Moffat 2 1 KING’S TAJ Julien Welsh Maddison Morris 3 9e THE CUBAN Dan McCarthy Caitlin King 4 4 ANNOY’EN ONE Brooke Verwey-Mitchell Shaun Cooper 5 8 MIDIVANI Brooke Verwey-Mitchell Natz Blacker 6 3 LIKA MOSH Peter Foster Glenn Xiberras 7 6 UNDERSTATED Peter Foster Leigh Taylor 8 2 RED STILETTO Tyson Barton Charlie Brooks Race 6 - 4:15PM Final Cut Painting Trophy Race Handicap (1100 METRES) Finish No. Horse Trainer Jockey 1 5 DUNNENKATE BRO Shelley Kirkpatrick Leigh Taylor 2 1 THE VILLAGE FOX Don Dwyer Shaun Cooper 3 2 PERSUASIVE STAR Geoff Brunsdon Raymond Douglas 4 3 ENOUGH WAR Geoff Brunsdon Natz Blacker