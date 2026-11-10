Social media
Home page>Sport>Horse Racing>Top day of racing at Man...
Horse Racing

Top day of racing at Mansfield on Cup day

<p>STRONG FINISH: Springer Time ridden by Raymond Douglas took out the Marks IGA Trophy.</p>\\n
<p>STRONG FINISH: Springer Time ridden by Raymond Douglas took out the Marks IGA Trophy.</p>\\n

STRONG FINISH: Springer Time ridden by Raymond Douglas took out the Marks IGA Trophy.

Six races filled the Melbourne Cup Day at the Mansfield picnic races.
Lynn Elder
November 10, 2026 • 10:49
Updated, November 10, 2026 • 10:49

Subscription required to continue reading this article