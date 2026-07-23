MAJOR SPONSOR: Mansfield Golf Club

QUARTER SPONSOR: O’Kelly’s

Behind the scenes of any club, there are always a few people who do so much and quietly go about helping wherever they are needed.

Elaine Peterson is one such person who cherishes her time at Mansfield Bowls Club.

Since coming to Mansfield and joining the club about 20 years ago, she has not only been a keen player but has also held several positions, been club champion and been a member of several premiership teams.

Elaine was a committee member for eight years, was in charge of catering for at least one year and has been assistant caterer for longer.

Elaine has also held positions on the ladies’ match committee and as team manager for pennant teams during the summer season.

She spent two years as an Ovens and Murray committee member and six years as a delegate for the Ovens and Murray league.

When pennant games are completed, she reports all results through the Ovens and Murray computer system.

On top of this, she organises uniforms and numerous club events, and is always there to help around the club whenever and wherever needed.

It is because of these years of service and the many positions she has held that Elaine Peterson deserves to be nominated for Club Person of the Year for 2026.