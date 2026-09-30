Mansfield U/16 Girls Gold go undefeated

The Under 16 Girls Gold began their 2026–27 representative basketball season over the long weekend at the Echuca Tournament, sponsored by All Terrain Cycles, with Alice Rademaker, Edie Gardner, Georgia Crowe, Macey Thornton, Matilda Mills, Paige Gridley and Stella Brkljacic taking to the court for their first tournament together. Coached by Glenn Thornton and supported by team manager Alicia Crowe, the girls put together an impressive weekend of basketball, going undefeated across all six games to claim the title in their division. The girls began round one against Wodonga with a 30–15 win, putting into practice new plays and bringing strong teamwork to the court. Saturday brought a busy three-game schedule, starting with a 30–19 victory over Yarrawonga Mulwala, before the girls backed it up with another strong performance against the Rochester Tigers, winning 29–12. Their final game on Saturday saw them take on Echuca in a tough and physical contest. The girls fought hard until the final siren, holding on for a thrilling 26–25 win. Round five on Sunday saw the girls face Shepparton, producing a convincing 50–10 victory to complete the round games undefeated. Finishing on top of the ladder in their division earned the girls a place in the grand final, where they met Yarrawonga Mulwala once again. The grand final was a hard-fought contest from start to finish. The girls showed incredible teamwork, relentless defence and determination, continuing to work for one another all over the court and coming away with a well-earned 25–15 victory. Across the weekend, every player contributed to the team’s success. Strong rebounding at both ends of the court, defensive pressure and intercepts created opportunities, while composed ball handling, quick ball movement and unselfish passing allowed the girls to find one another in offence. The positivity, smiles, teamwork and support the girls showed one another throughout the tournament were amazing to see, along with the fun they shared both on and off the court. Glenn’s positive and encouraging coaching approach helped instil confidence in the players, creating an environment where the girls could enjoy their basketball, back themselves and continue to grow together as a team. It was a brilliant way to begin the 2026–27 representative season and an exciting glimpse of what this group can continue to build together throughout the season. The girls take to the courts again next weekend, 10–11 October, at the Wangaratta Tournament.