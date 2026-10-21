Alex Ball: it's in the name

Alex Ball lives up to her name, showing complete control of the ball in the netball competition. The Mansfield Football Netball Club player has dominated on court, impressing many with her performances and involvement with the club she joined only three seasons ago. Alongside her efforts on court in A Grade, Alex also served as coach and co-coach across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, investing her time and knowledge back into the club. Mansfield club netball director Grace Evans said Alex was a player who shone in all aspects of the club. “On the court what Alex lacks in height she makes up for with her speed, timing and accuracy under the post,” she said. “Off the court Alex has coached, she umpires and is the social media and admin guru of our Club.” This season Alex was an absolute standout player, helping lead Mansfield’s A Grade team to an elimination final against Seymour. Despite the loss, Alex and the rest of the team finished the year having shown their skill and improvement. Alex’s efforts were acknowledged at the league’s presentations in September when she won the 2026 Goulburn Valley League A Grade best and fairest, the Wellman Family Medal. In a thrilling count, Alex polled 25 votes to take home the league’s highest individual netball honour. The following month, Alex also won Mansfield Football Netball Club’s A Grade best and fairest. Alex shone throughout the 2026 season, cementing her status as an elite league player with her Wellman Family Medal win. Her performances on court and contribution to the club make her a worthy nomination for Sportsperson of the Year.