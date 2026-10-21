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Alex Ball: it's in the name

<p>WELLMAN MEDALIST: Alex Ball won the 2026 Wellman Family Medal for GVL A Grade B&F.</p>\\n
<p>WELLMAN MEDALIST: Alex Ball won the 2026 Wellman Family Medal for GVL A Grade B&F.</p>\\n

WELLMAN MEDALIST: Alex Ball won the 2026 Wellman Family Medal for GVL A Grade B&F.

Mansfield Netballer Alex Ball is September nominee for Sportsperson of the Year.
October 21, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 02:00

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