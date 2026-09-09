All BD divisions heading for grand final

Bonnie Doon will have representation in every netball grand final this weekend after a remarkable preliminary finals campaign completed a clean sweep for the club. Three Bonnie Doon sides took to the court on the weekend knowing a win would earn them a place on grand final day, and all three delivered under pressure. A Grade, B Reserve and Under 15 each overcame tough opposition to book their place in the decider, joining B Grade and Under 17, which had already qualified after winning their semi-final matches. It means all five Bonnie Doon netball teams will take part in this year’s grand finals – an achievement that surpassed even the club’s expectations heading into the finals series. After initially hoping to have three or four teams make it through to the season’s biggest day, the Doon girls have instead produced a remarkable finals campaign to ensure the club will be represented across every division. There will now be plenty on the line this Saturday, with Bonnie Doon looking to add both back-to-back premierships and new titles to what has already been an outstanding season. A Grade It was an exhilarating preliminary final for the A Grade girls, with little separating Bonnie Doon and Greta across four quarters. With the scores locked at 48–48 at the end of regulation time, the contest was forced into overtime as both sides fought to keep their season alive. Bonnie Doon found one final burst of energy when it mattered most, holding its nerve through the extra period to secure a thrilling two-goal victory. The result gives the reigning premiers an opportunity to defend their title against Whorouly in a rematch of the 2025 grand final. With another premiership now just one victory away, the A Grade side will be looking to reproduce its composure under pressure on the biggest stage of the season. Final score: Bonnie Doon 60 defeated Greta 58. Best on court: Amy Starzer. Coach’s award: Chloe Cash. B Reserve The B Reserve girls had to contend with difficult conditions early in their preliminary final against Moyhu, with rain adding another challenge to an already important contest. As the weather began to clear, so too did Bonnie Doon’s play, with the girls settling into the match and gradually taking control. They built their advantage as the game went on and eventually ran away with a convincing 16-goal victory to secure their place in the grand final. A major challenge now awaits, with Bonnie Doon set to face an undefeated Bright side in the decider. The Doon girls will enter the contest knowing they have already shown they can perform when their season is on the line. Final score: Bonnie Doon 38 defeated Moyhu 22. Best on court: Chloe Rekers. Coach’s award: Zoe Files. Under 15 It was a well-deserved victory for the Under 15 girls, who produced a strong four-quarter performance against Whorouly. Bonnie Doon established an early advantage and refused to let its opponent back into the contest, maintaining its intensity and stamina throughout the match. The girls continued to push ahead as the game wore on and were rewarded with a convincing 17-goal win and a ticket to the grand final. They will now have the opportunity to finish an impressive finals campaign with a premiership. Final score: Bonnie Doon 35 defeated Whorouly 18. Best on court: Holly Klingsporn. Coach’s award: Addi Briggs. The three preliminary final winners now join Bonnie Doon’s B Grade and Under 17 sides, which earned their places in the grand final with semi-final victories the previous week. With five teams taking to the court, Bonnie Doon supporters will have plenty to cheer for across what shapes as a huge day for the club. The grand final matches will be played throughout the day on Saturday 12 September at WJ Findlay Oval, Wangaratta.