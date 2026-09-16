Bonnie Doon U17 snatch the three-peat

It was a spectacular end to the season for the Bonnie Doon netball sides, with all five teams playing in grand final matches over the weekend. Beautiful spring weather set the perfect conditions, as Bonnie Doon managed to win two of the five premiership titles, with B Reserve winning against an undefeated Bright and the Under 17s defeating Tarrawingee to secure a three-peat. Unfortunately, A Grade, B Grade and Under 15 were all defeated, but despite some losses the energy remained high for Doon as each team had a fantastic end to the 2026 season. Congratulations to the Bonnie Doon B Reserve and Under 17 girls on their wins. A Grade It was an unfortunate final match of the season for the A Grade girls, who went to Wangaratta to defend their back-to-back premiership titles. Playing Whorouly, which was close to completing a perfect season, the Bonnie Doon girls made them work, chasing the Whorouly lead throughout the game. However, the Doon girls found some legs in the final quarter to cut the lead to a single goal, though their mighty efforts were not quite enough, as Whorouly scored the final six goals in the last minutes of the game to secure the flag. Final score: Bonnie Doon 40 was defeated by Whorouly 47. Coach’s award: Erin Brond B Grade The B Grade girls were unlucky in their finals campaign, as Whorouly became this year’s premiers. Despite the efforts of the Bonnie Doon girls, who kept Whorouly on their toes throughout the four quarters, Whorouly were too persistent and maintained a lead to take the final game. Final score: Bonnie Doon 33 was defeated by Whorouly 41. Coach’s award: Bella Neale B Reserve The B Reserve girls rose to what seemed an impossible finals match-up against the undefeated Bright side, winning the match by just two goals. It was a dynamic game, with each side showing why they deserved to be there; however, it was Bonnie Doon who, through relentless effort, managed to take the win and end their season as premiers. Final score: Bonnie Doon 37 defeated Bright 35. Best on court: Charlie Purcell Coach’s award: Zoe Files Under 17 It was the perfect end for the Under 17 girls, as they completed a perfect season by winning the flag against Tarrawingee. The Bonnie Doon Under 17 side completed a three-peat after winning the 2024, 2025 and now 2026 premierships. Final score: Bonnie Doon 44 defeated Tarrawingee 31. Best on court: Amy Cash Coach’s award: Keira Thornton Under 15 The Under 15 girls put up a strong fight against Benalla but unfortunately ended their season as runners-up. Bonnie Doon put on an impressive finals performance; however, the All Blacks’ constant pressure throughout the game was too much. Final score: Bonnie Doon 42 was defeated by Benalla All Blacks 53. Coach’s award: Holly Klingsporn The Bonnie Doon girls all finished their season strongly, with each team playing in the O&K grand finals, showing the consistent skill and effort of the Doon sides. Hopefully the girls can rest up for summer and come back in 2027 for another impressive season.