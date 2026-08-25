Bonnie Doon's star

A STAR: Bonnie Doon netballer Amy Starzer was among the stars at the Ovens and King Football Netball League presentations, taking home the A Grade leading goal shooter award after an outstanding 722-goal season. Starzer was also named at goal shooter in the A Grade Netball Team of the Year. She was far from the only Bonnie Doon player recognised, with a host of teammates also receiving honours. The 17 & Under girls took out several awards, with Doon’s Bella Neale named Most Valuable Player and runner-up in the Best and Fairest, while Keira Thornton was the leading goal shooter with 784 goals. In the 15 & Under netball, Best and Fairest runner-up was Willow Brakels with 28 votes. In the Clyde Baker Medal count, Jackson Sole came in eighth position on the leaderboard, with Cody Crawford of Greta taking the award. Bonnie Doon’s James Law was named in the forward line, while Josh Smart was named on the interchange for the Football Team of the Year. The full Football Team of the Year includes: B: Max Scott (Who) (VC), Kyle McQuade (NW), Michael Elliott (Bri). HB: Josh Bell (Gre), Nic Carney (Who), David Mundi (Mil). C: Zak Sartore (NW), Jessie Smith (Who), Sam Cox (Ben). HF: Paddy McNamara (Moy), Luke Quirk (Bri), Bailey Zimmermann (Moy). F: James Law (BD), Michael Newton (Who), Corey Smith (NW). Fol: Ed Bramich (Who), Cody Crawford (Gre), Sam Dalbosco (Bri) (C). Int: Josh Smart (BD), Alistair Jacka (Gre), Jack Davies (KV). Coach: Corey Smith (NW). The Netball Team of the Year includes: GK – Laura Keighran (Who); GD – Tahlia Matthews-Vincent (Mil); WD – Olivia Ryan (Goo) (VC); C – Amelia Mathewson (Gre); WA – Annie Creed (Tar); GA – Georgia Spencer (Ben) (C); GS – Amy Starzer (BD). Int: Abbey Forrest (Who), Taylah Reidy (Gre), Jess Allen (Who), Erin Brond (BD), Tegan White (Tar). Coach: Kelly Cousins (Who). The finals schedule across rounds one and two, with netball games played at North Wangaratta, includes: A Grade played Greta at 2.30pm on Saturday. B Grade also came up against Greta at 1.10pm. B Reserve played Whorouly at 11.50am. The 17 & Under team will play Moyhu at 10.30am this Saturday. The 15 & Under team will come up against Whorouly at 9.10am this Saturday. In football, Bonnie Doon Reserves played Tarrawingee in an elimination final at Whorouly on Sunday, 23 August, at 12 noon.