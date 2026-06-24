Mansfield Football Netball Club congratulated Lauren Pratt on being selected to represent Mansfield and the Goulburn Valley League Open Representative Team at the Interleague Competition held on Sunday, 15 June at the State Netball Centre.

The Goulburn Valley League team entered the tournament aiming to defend their title and secure back-to-back championships.

While they ultimately fell just short, the team played some outstanding netball throughout the day and represented the league with great pride.

The club and her fellow netballers are incredibly proud of Loz for earning selection in such a strong representative side.

Her commitment, skill and hard work have been recognised at the highest level, and it was fantastic to see her competing alongside the best players from across the league.

This achievement is made even more special as it has been many years since our club has had a player selected in the Goulburn Valley League Open team.

Lauren’s selection is a wonderful accomplishment and one that the entire club celebrates.