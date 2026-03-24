For the second consecutive year, Delatite A reserve cricketer’s broke the hearts of the Yarrawonga Mulwala Lakers – this time sealing the ultimate glory in the A Reserve grand final at Beechworth on Saturday.

Before a gathering crowd, Delatite won the toss and began their day with ball in hand. Mitch Purcell miserly in his line and length.

Yarra’s plan clear to all - limit his damage and try their luck against other bowlers.

While Purcell took the eyebrow raising figures of two wickets for four runs from his allotted eight overs, Goodes shuffled his bowlers to find the right combinations.

Bell (2/22) and Cooper Martin (0/20) bowled well, but Yarra got them away for one ball an over.

Once Purcell was done Lochie Pymer (2/15) took over and swiftly took two wickets of his own, ably assisted by tight bowling at the other end from Hoskin (0/23).

Yarra bit back hard in the middle overs however, with Lachlan Phillips pummelling a swashbuckling 72 from just 42 deliveries the main damager.

Goodes (0/44), Hoskin, and Jacob Phillip (4/33) all taking some stick during this nine-over burst that formed the bulk of Yarra's innings.

When Jacob Phillip took the prized wicket of Yarra's Phillips in his second over, the 32nd of the match, Yarra's innings turned sharply, starting a late innings collapse.

Yarra losing their final six wickets in five overs, with Jacob Phillips and Bell cleaning up the tail.

Delatite bowled out Yarra with four overs remaining.

A reflection as much of the risks Yarra were forced to take given their start, as it was the exceptional bowling, fielding, and captaincy by Delatite.

From Yarra’s perspective, their total of 163 was one that would give them confidence, but they would be concerned about only facing 36 of their allotted 40 overs.

Their bowling depth was strong and diverse.

They had successfully defended 146 only the previous week and had only given away more than 163 runs in an innings twice all season.

From their perspective, Yarra would have viewed themselves as being in a good position to win.

Set 164 to win, Delatite’s openers of Goodes and O’Loughlan took a slow and steady approach - nudging the ball around when the few loose balls were offered.

After a gutsy innings, Goodes was finally dismissed for 20 in the 16th over.

This brought Copey (11) to the crease and the runs started to flow more freely.

However, Copey’s stay was not to last.

Ben Martin (0) came and went quickly, bringing Berry to the crease.

Berry stayed busy, piling on the pressure to the field with his exceptional running between the wickets.

This rubbed off onto O’Loughlen, who’s own scoring rate increased, passing 40, then cautiously passing 50, ultimately falling for 55.

Wickets fell with regularity from then, bringing the game well into the balance.

And when Berry fell in the 34th over for a well compiled 23, it was advantage Yarra.

Enter Sam Bell (19).

The Delatite supporters, who had made the trip over from Mansfield, were amped up and on edge, cheering every run passionately.

Bell joined with Smith (11) and Pymer (3*) to take the innings deep.

Bell, the only batsman to score at better than a run a ball, suddenly made things look easy.

Bell took charge of finishing the run chase, timing it well.

With three overs to go, there was just 13 runs to get.

Then with two overs to go, just seven runs to get.

With three runs to get from the final five balls, and Bell flying, it seemed a foregone conclusion, but cricket, and this game in particular, had one final twist.

Bell hit a two from the third ball of the over, levelling the scores with two wickets in hand.

One run for a Delatite victory, two wickets for Yarra glory (as they finished the regular season on top).

It was then that Pymer called Bell through for the winning run, however, a Yarra fielder only had to gently toss the ball to the bowlers end to finish Bell’s innings.

Yarra, and their vocal crowd, suddenly believed again that they could pull off a miracle.

Two balls left. One wicket left. Scores level.

The next ball was a dot.

Final ball. Deletite needed a run to win.

Pymer pushed the ball through cover point, celebrating with Hoskin as they completed the one required run.

Wild celebrations followed as Deletite’s supporters flowed onto the ground in a congratulatory celebration.

This was a win for Delatite that was exceptionally well deserved, and well-structured throughout the season.

It was a win conjured by the intelligent captaincy of Goodes and executed by his soldiers, each playing their part and having their impact.

And it was a win felt deeply by all of the Delatite Cricket Club.