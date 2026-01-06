The annual Merton Races has established itself as the place to be on New Year’s Day and last Thursday was no different with a huge turnout of patrons and record number of horses for the popular event.

It was an outstanding day on the course and off according to the Merton Amateur Turf Club committee for its annual race cup meeting with a proud history of 161 years of racing.

Club secretary Natalie Burton was delighted with the success of the meeting and believed “the great weather resulted in a slightly bigger crowd than last year” with many familiar faces returning and several new ones appearing.

The six-race program attracted excellent entries despite a small number of scratchings with the Nutrien Ag Solutions Merton Cup highly contested.

This year’s winner was a Peter Foster trained runner Understated, ridden by Rowen Cox in his first ever cup win at Merton.

“We had the best fields ever,” said Ms Burton who has been involved with the Merton Races for more than 40 years.

Feedback on the condition of the track rated as good was also positive she said.

Another pleasing aspect of the meeting this year was the seeing the regular trainers come back plus a few new ones making for some competitive racing across the program, she said.

Another important feature of the day was no incidents involving horses or serious injuries to riders.

The race club committee knows too well the importance of keeping patrons well fed and watered, which depends on the support of local community groups.

The Bonnie Doon Football Netball Club did a sterling job running the bar throughout the day and overseeing the public gate entry.

The Booroolite Fire Brigade was extremely grateful for the invitation from the race club committee to run the barbecue at the races and are keen to return in 2027.

The brigade appreciated the support of local businesses including Goughs Bay Boat Club and the Horseless Cart, Mansfield Hospitality Supplies and Dean Bell (Produce Store & Delatite Hotel) which made the important fundraiser possible.

The Jamieson Fire Brigade and the Mansfield Shire were also thanked for the use of their barbecues for the day.

The Merton Race Club acknowledges all those who take out sponsorship to enable the races to continue each year.

“A big thank you to our faithful and loyal regulars, and also to our new sponsors who came on board this year,” said Ms Burton.

Reflecting on the appeal of the meeting, the club’s secretary said, “The fact we make it family friendly, and it has become a tradition to attend makes it a generational thing.”

The temperature was milder than last year, but the availability of shady trees and the umbrella packages help to provide a refuge from the hot sun - though there were likely still a few sunburnt bodies by day's end.

With families in mind, there was face painting for the little ones and the activities in the centre of the racecourse proved popular throughout the day.

Kelly Sports is funded by Country Racing which provides the free children’s activities at several picnic meetings.

Ms Burton also wanted to thank Lyndal Tait for her hard work coordinating this year’s fashions on the field program which was judged by Joanne Dean and Gwenda Tait.

There was plenty of colour on the stage and ingenuity in creating headwear and outfits to match.

Fashions on the Field results 2026:

Tiny Tot Boys (under five) – winner – Killian Odgers & runner up Maxwell Arbuthnot; Tiny Tot Girls (under five) – winner Megan Arbuthnot & runner up Edith Kanicky; Junior Boys (five to 12) – winner – Jacob McLeod & runner up Matthew Arbuthnot; Junior Girls (five to 12) – winner - Izzy Marinas & runner up Eowyn Odgers; Teen Racegoer Boy (13 to 17) – no entries; Teen Racegoer Girl (13 to 17) - winner Brianna Maher & runner up Isla Sullivan; Lady of the Day (18 to 40) – winner – Adrianne Moore & runner up Hayleigh Hocking; Gent of the Day 18 plus – winner – Aaron Gheller & runner up Glen Odgers; Lady of the Day (40 plus) – winner Niki Howells-Schram & runner up Lisa Sullivan; Couple of the Day – winners – Anastas Sidiropoulos & Niki Howells – Schram & runners ups Lisa Sullivan & Aaron Gheller.