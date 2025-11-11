Many visitors to the Mansfield Show comment on how much they enjoy visiting the Poultry Pavilion and seeing a diverse range of different breeds on display.

Keeping this tradition alive is Wangaratta's Michael Holmes, chief poultry steward for the 2025 Mansfield Show on 15 November who has been a regular competitor at Mansfield over several years since his teens.

He is keen to share his passion for showing poultry with as many people as possible especially the younger generation.

Michael started exhibiting as a nine-year-old at Seymour Agricultural Show and this year marks 50 years of exhibiting birds.

"My attraction to ag shows is the people that walk through and see our birds and have huge smiles on their faces and enjoyment trying to touch a bird or pat one," said Michael.

"So ag shows to me are the core to poultry exhibiting as a showcase to the public and every now and again a new person will become keen and show birds.

"I learnt how to exhibit then judge at our local ag shows and always show at around five to eight each year locally," he said.

Encouraging the next generation is vital to ensure that poultry is an ongoing fixture at country shows and the Royals.

The theme of this year's show is "Spotlight on Youth" which is appropriate given that the poultry section will be judged by 18-year-old Lucas McDermott from Lara who placed third in the youth judging at the recent Melbourne Royal.

According to Michael, Lucas like himself has been showing poultry for several years from a very young age.

Lucas has worked his way through the agricultural show ranks at Geelong.

He is now wanting to learn more about judging and progress through agricultural shows to poultry club judging, and hopefully one day Royal shows.

"As exhibitors who travel far and wide to show at poultry club and Royal Shows, we must support the core ag shows which is why I’m keen to assist the committee in running the poultry section at Mansfield," said Michael.

"Poultry as a hobby teaches you about life, death and compassion for an animal.

"You can keep a few in your back yard and if you can have a rooster, breed and also use the eggs and possibly meat for your own consumption, so poultry is a great animal that you can keep and then hopefully enter at your local show.

Online entries for poultry will close on Thursday night and received in person on the day before 9.30am.

The Mansfield A&P Society wants to acknowledge Barrie Scott as chief steward of the poultry section over many years who stepped down after the 2024 show and thank her for her contribution and dedication.

Gates open 9am for general admission to the Mansfield Show at the showgrounds in Mt Battery Rd on Saturday 15 November.

Visit https://www.mansfieldaandpsociety.com.au/ or follow Facebook for more information.