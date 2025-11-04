Last week’s bowls saw home pennant getting into the swing of things with the Gold team of John Foots, Tom Nichol, Tony Wilks and Cathy Johnson continuing on their merry way winning again 25/17 against Peter Mc Neill, Marco Bohran, Christina Smith and Cam McPherson.

The White team of Kevin Nikkelson, Kathleen Bock, Ray Fraser and Anne Tilbrook snuck home against the Red team of Lyn Foots, Peter Wooley, Alan Hatcher and Kevin Waters 19/18.

The Yellow team of Winston Taylor, Harry Smith, Kris Humphrey and Scott Lamont had an impressive win 24/12 against the Blue team of Alan Dobson, Nick Klein, Vicki Klein and Glenda Hempenstall and the Pink team of Ray Close, Tom Ingpen, Sid Revell and Coral Taylor had a solid win over the Black team of Noel Jackson, Glenda Revell, Renee Prosser and Philip Jensen 22/11.

The final rink saw the Lime team of Pam Zierk-Mahoney, Gary Fuller, Belinda Snider and Barry Hempenstall just getting home against the Green team of Carolyn Close, Tom Tomic, Ross Parsons and Anne Wileman 19/17.

The computer-generated ladder has got the yips so hopefully I will have the ladder for next week’s bowls report.

Also, home pennant will be on Wednesday because of the Melbourne Cup.

Tuesday saw the O&M midweek playing at home against Wangaratta with Mansfield recording a fabulous win 76 shots to 40.

George Peterson, Elaine Peterson, Chris Laws and Dom Diaz had a close tussle early with the score being six all after eight ends but they found their rhythm to smash their opponents 28 shots to nine.

Mike Harrison, Steve Lewis, Yvonne Robinson and Marian Ryan were all square after 13 ends 15 a piece, but they put the after burners on winning the last seven out of eight ends to take total control winning 29/16.

The final rink of Mick Walsh, Mark Bettany, Lyn Holland and Irene Fuller had a close game all day and with Wangaratta pushing hard, Mansfield held strong to take the win 19 shots to 15.

The ladder sees Mansfield in third position and will play away at Club Mulwala on Wednesday because of the nag race on Tuesday.

Thursday afternoon saw the completion of the ladies handicap pairs with the winners on the day being Lyn Holland and Christina Smith over Yvonne Robinson and Kathleen Bock 11/-1.

Congratulations to both teams on a great final.

Friday’s social saw ten bowlers enjoying the day with the winners being Dom Diaz and Anne Wileman with two wins 30pts from Mike Harrison, Peter Wooley and Anne Tilbrook with 2 wins 29pts.

Saturday’s Pennant saw the A’2s at home against Chiltern with a fabulous game all day with Mansfield scraping home 74 shots to 61.

George Peterson, Elaine Peterson, Steve Lewis and Shane O’Brien had a tussle for most of the game and by the 18th end the scores were level at 15 all.

With their grit and determination, Mansfield won the last two ends to take a close win 18 shots to 16.

John Foots, Peter Roberts, Ray Close and Marian Ryan had an amazing game with the scores level after the 20th end.

Mansfield somehow won the last end to take a great win 15 shots to 14 .

Mike Harrison, Damion D, Rick Nichols and Sid Revell were down for the first half of the game but finally levelling the score on the 16th end at 13 all, but from then on Mansfield took control taking a good won 21 shots to 14.

The final rink of Mick Walsh, Ray Robinson, Noel Jackson and Enid Smith were in front all day and try as they might Chiltern couldn’t quite catch up going down 17/20.

Mansfield has moved up to fourth spot on the ladder and will play Commercial Albury away this week.

The A4 side travelled to Wodonga and after a very intense game they came away with a bloody awesome win 73 shots to 72.

Winston Taylor, Carolyn Close, John Lobbe and Ross Parsons were level after eight ends and Wodonga threatened to take the game away leading 16/13 after 16 ends but Mansfield had a brilliant last five ends to run all over Wodonga 22/16.

Mark Bettany, Lyn Holland, Tom Tomic and Yvonne Robinson were a head all day and with not many multiples, Mansfield took a great win 18 shots to 11.

Rob Kemp, Alan Dobson, Kevin Nikkelson and Irene Fuller were on fire early leading 15/3 after 8 ends.

Wodonga had an awesome change of fortune winning 11 of the last 13 ends to run over Mansfield 23/20.

The final rink of Chris Laws, Mick Hoban, Greg Hogarth and Anne Tilbrook had a tough day at the office only winning eight ends out of 21, going down 13/22.

The A4 ladder sees Mansfield in sixth spot and will play Dederang at home this week.

Sunday saw the completion of the Men’s Championship Triples with the morning winners being John Foots’ rink over Ray Robbo’s rink 16/10 and Chris Laws rink defeated Shane O’Brien’s rink 17/11.

The afternoon final was in progress when the Courier was in early print.

Results next week.