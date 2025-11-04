Fifteen riders lined up for this week’s race.

The weather was a big improvement on the previous week - sunny and warm - making for comfortable riding.

First off for limit was John Eisner, shortly followed by Craig Wilson, both starting out solo.

Next was the duo of Adrian Dowd and, starting his first race for the season, Jarrod Appleton.

They only had a two and half minute lead on the biggest group for the evening - Heath Hammond, Steve Duke, Tim Ross, Ben Ross and Mark Ruttiman.

It was Mark’s first race with Mansfield Mount Buller Cycle Club (MMBCC) recently moving to the area and returning from a five-year pause from racing.

A further two and a half minutes behind were the trio of Darren Bakker, Ryder Chadd and Simon Hall.

Starting in Scratch was Bruce Halket, the ever-reliable Andy Garrett and we welcomed visiting rider Alan Adams, fresh from his recent Age Group win in the World's Gran Fondo.

Bruce was showing no ill affect from his mishap at Seymour Gravelista, where he raced in the horrid conditions and was the club's only representative.

He was sporting a nice new helmet though.

Early in the race Mark had a dropped chain and was dropped from the other four riders who knew they had to keep up the pace if they were going to keep away from Alan. He continued on with a solid solo ride and we look forward to seeing Mark back again knowing he will be a strong addition to our regular club races.

By the turn around at Long Lane, Craig had made steady progress to the front of the race.

The stretch along Barwite Road, as usual, saw plenty of changes in race positions.

Bruce being distanced and eventually joining Darren, Ryder and Simon.

Steve’s group caught Adrian and Jarrod and although making great time on everyone else, Andy and Alan were briefly stopped by traffic.

It was at this point in the race that Andy told Alan to go for it, knowing that it was his only chance of catching the front riders.

Up the Coombesberg, young Ben began the first of numerous break away attempts.

Only to be caught each time.

He may have an age and weight advantage on his elders but he is yet to be able to keep this on the downhill sections.

Note to you all Alan was clocked going 34 to 36 km/h UP the rise!

The final Graves Road section saw the riders making every effort to either maintain position or catch those out in front.

It was a great finish and I am sure that all enjoyed the evening race.

Final placings over the line were Heath, Steve, Ben, Alan, Jarrod (same time) followed by Tim +0.11, Craig +0.44, Andy +0.32, Ryder +0.01, Bruce +0.03, Darren, Simon +2.25, Mark +1.30 and John +0.32.

Heath travels down to Mansfield each week from Benalla.

Congratulations to him for his first ever win in a bike race.

We're really pleased your maiden win is with the MMBCC.

Thank you to the handicapper, race marshals, commissaire and Tony, our official club photographer.