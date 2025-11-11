Despite the wet conditions for the Mansfield Cup Day race meeting last week patrons were not deterred and enjoyed a day out with lots of socialising and entertainment.

Mansfield District Racing Club president, Leanne Backwell believed it was a successful race meeting saying, “In spite of weather, feedback has been widely positive”.

Despite being rated heavy the track held up very well without any incidents.

“It is a testament to the quality of the track and the amenities the club provides, that the meeting was conducted with all six races and limited scratchings,” said Ms Backwell.

She reflected on the highlights of the Tuesday 4 November meeting.

“Patrons continued to support us and the efforts of committee members to accommodate all in wet conditions,” said Ms Backwell.

Other highlights included the inaugural pony races with two races each with six riders ahead of the start of the main racing program.

Ms Backwell was pleased with the numbers and strength of entries in Fashions on the Field this year with many outstanding entrants.

The judges noted the effort that many had put into their outfits and the way they had adapted to the sudden change in weather.

DJ Liam Wilson kept the tempo upbeat on the stage with his choice of music.

There was also the honour of presenting a life membership to longtime contributor and race club sponsor, Stephen Marks.

Life member Maurie Walsh provided some background on Mr Marks’ involvement.

Trackside umbrellas were the order of the day with some opting for more suitable footwear to cope with the conditions.

Committee member and MC for the various presentations to the connections following each race was Craig Willis all handled with great aplomb.

On the track one notable achievement was the first ever win for jockey Cameron Thompson on the grey mare Lika Mosh who won the 2025 Mansfield Cup at the 12 January meeting with Leigh Taylor on board.

The member's area was abuzz with lively conversations over a glass of bubbles and good food.

Elsewhere on course there were activities for the children and a performance by visiting country music talent Cassidy Rae proved to be a popular hit with younger patrons.

As always, the race club is deeply indebted to the generous support of its committee, sponsors and local community groups who make it happen.

Full race results in sport.

Fashion on the Field results:

Junior categories: Best Dressed Junior Female Racegoer Under 10 Years - winner: Melani Quilty, runner up: Florence Blake, Best Dressed Junior Male Racegoer Under 10 Years - winner: Christopher Jacques, runner up: Jaxon Vannuccini, Best Dressed Young Female Racegoer 10-17 years - winner: Kyanna Stradhold, runner up: Emma Robinson, Best Dressed Young Male Racegoer 10-17 years - winner: Nick Brain, runner up: Elliot Grant.

Adult categories: Contemporary Racing Fashion 18+ years - winner: Louey Drysdale, runner up: Kay Francis Fullarton, Classic Racing Fashion 18+ years - winner: Nicki Howells-Schramm, runner up: Tess Howells, Best Suited Racegoer 18+ years - winner: Paul Smyth, runner up: Russell Baltussen, Best Dressed Couple 15+ years - winner: Paul and Rebecca, runner up: Lisa and Pierre, Millinery Award - winner: Nicki Howells-Schrammer, Sustainable Fashion - winner: Isla Sullivan, runner up: Jess Andrews.