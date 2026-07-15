Four years on from their bronze medal win in Lonato in 2022, clay target shooters James Willett and Mansfield’s Catherine Skinner have claimed gold in the Trap Mixed Team event at the 2026 ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy.

Skinner and Willett rose to the occasion, hitting 37 of 40 targets to secure the gold medal and set a new Trap Mixed Team world record.

Their score surpassed the previous world record of 36.

Skinner contributed 20 hits, while Willett added 17.

The victory provided a successful conclusion to Australia’s Lonato World Cup campaign, with the Trap Mixed Team event the final competition on the program.

Final results are available on the ISSF website.