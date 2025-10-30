Social media
Shooting

Clay shooting a Parks family tradition

Chas Hayes long distance series an intense competition

Perfect conditions for monthly comp

No wind and clear sky provided a backdrop for some good scores
Skinner scores a spot in championship team

Catherine Skinner will compete at the ISSF World Championship in Baku
Sunday success for Mansfield Clay Target Club

OVERCAST conditions and intermittent showers did not stop the Mansfield Clay Target Club's monthly shoot last Sunday, March 19Thirty–eight competitors were divided into seven squads, with representatives from Alexandra, Euroa, Woods Point...
Clay Target Club holds Christmas shoot

THE annual Mansfield Clay Target Club Christmas shoot was held on Sunday in perfect shooting conditions, sunny and calm with clear sky. A field of 38 competitors were divided amongst eight squads with shooters came from far and wide including...
Catherine Skinner off to ISSF President's Cup, Egypt

THE ISSF President's Cup 2022 is currently taking place in Cairo, Egypt with competition being held from November 28 to December 4 Mansfield's Catherine Skinner and invited to compete along with shooting partner Laetisha Scanlon. The top 12 ranked...
East Central District RA wins Chas Hayes Pennant Shield

SATURDAY, September 17 was the third and final leg of the Chas Hayes Shield for long distance target shooting. The distance was 2 x 900 yards stages with two sighters/10 scoring shots for each stage. The venue, Katandra Rifle Range and the weather...
