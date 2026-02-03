Having a ball at Hot Shots

Tennis stars of the future - perhaps were an insight into tennis pros and how to progress through the game was given to six Bonnie Doon young players last week when they visited Melbourne's Ballpark. "What a day," said Rachelle Kinsmore, president of the Bonnie Doon Tennis Club - and affiliated Hot Shots program. The six kids from the tennis club travelled to Melbourne recently to attend a massive ‘Hot Shots’ event at Ballpark. Ms Kinsmore said it was a fantastic day and the kids had a great time. The six club members were accompanied by four adults who also enjoyed the experience and the day out. “We travelled down the night before as the everyone had to be there by 7.45am,” Kinsmore said. "On top of spending time taking in many activities at the Ballpark, the kids also got seats at one of the Australian Open games – watching top tennis players at the John Cain Arena." With more than 850 Hot Shots kids and their families travelling from across Melbourne and regional Victoria, there was plenty of fun to be had during their exclusive access to the Emirates AO Ballpark. Victorian tennis player Jaimee Fourlis joined the crew at Melbourne Park for a special Q&A with the kids. “The kids got to have exclusive fun at the Ballpark prior to it being opened to the general public for the day," Kinsmore said. Ballpark is where the Hot Shots participate and practice and the kids got to experience everything and anything they wanted. It is not just about tennis, although Melbourne Ballpark does focus on teaching kids the finer points of tennis and upgrading their skills, there are other activities such as table tennis, a splash park and water park. Kids and families can enjoy fun and games throughout the day at Melbourne Park, where the AO Ballpark presented by Emirates serves as Hot Shots HQ. Hot Shots day, held each January over school holidays and during the AO showcased each stage of the Hot Shots Tennis program where kids practised skills, tested serve speeds and competed in fun matches on mini courts. Kinsmore said the whole experience was ‘was well worth it’. “It was a wonderful day out with wonderful support and a great opportunity for our kids, and kids from across the regions, to have a great day out and also experience watching live tennis at the Open – just like what they would see on telelvision,” she said.