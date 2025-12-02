Recognising the community’s need for greater access to quality specialist education, Community Bank Mansfield & District has committed a $5000 scholarship to help a local student attend Mansfield Autism School in 2026.

Mansfield Autism School provides education that is designed to help autistic students thrive.

The school is open to students aged five to 18 years, and is based at the Therapeutic Care Farm in Mansfield.

The specialist school currently has 28 students enrolled.

Some students attend full time, others attend part time and are dual enrolled with local mainstream schools.

According to principal Kerri Grant the school focuses on strengthening a student’s sense of connection and belonging, with individualised programs tailored to each child’s needs, with a low student to teacher ratio.

“Many of our families can’t afford our school fees of $5000 per year, so we are actively seeking support for up to 14 of our local students, as part of a broader fundraising campaign.

"The NDIS plans cannot be used to fund schooling,” she said.

“The support from the Community Bank to provide a scholarship for one of our local students is fantastic and very appreciated."

CEO Simone Reeves echoed Kerri’s sentiment.

“The Mansfield & District Community Bank has been a big supporter of our expansion out at the Farm over recent years.

“They funded the furniture and fit out of a couple of our family retreat cabins and also sponsor the Horsepower in the High Country event, that this year is fundraising toward establishing our emergency fund,” she said.

Nicole Nally, Chair Mansfield & District Community Enterprises said that the provision of a scholarship to support a local student to attend Mansfield Autism’s specialist school was consistent with their commitment to invest in ideas and people that build a stronger, more sustainable future.

“By investing in this scholarship, we are enabling Mansfield Autism as a leader in autism services, to support local families to access specialist education services, when they most need it, regardless of their financial circumstance.

“This scholarship adds to our raft of education support for local students, including leadership programs and assistance scholarships for local students to attend university and TAFE,” she said.

“This is why banking with the Bendigo Bank - Community Bank, really can make a difference.”

Mansfield Autism Statewide Services has been delivering support for autistic people and their families since the 1960s and recently expanded onto a 100 acre farm, in response to overwhelming demand.

Services include specialist school, respite, skill building stays, intensive family stays, family camps, in-home behaviour practitioner support, outreach, crisis care and autism training for professionals.

For more information on services or how to support Mansfield Autism; please see autismmansfield.org.au