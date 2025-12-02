For a project about toddlers, the Goughs Bay playground managed to spark an impressively adult-sized argument.

But after months of debate, the see-saw seems to have finally tipped in a happy direction.

And it’s the kids who come out on top.

Following community concern over the original proposal for a new playground on Lake Valley Drive, Mansfield Shire Council has confirmed the toddler play equipment will instead be installed at the existing Picnic Point playground, expanding the site’s offering.

Council announced late last week that the Goughs Bay Area Progress Association (GBAPA) will deliver the project with volunteer labour, using $20,000 in funding from council’s Outlying Community Infrastructure Fund.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie said the revised plan reflected genuine collaboration between council and residents.

“This is a clear case of council listening to community feedback and working with the community to deliver a productive project for Goughs Bay,” he said.

“The initial proposal for a new site on Lake Valley Drive raised some valid concerns, we listened to this community feedback, and we acted to achieve an outcome that works for everyone.”

“The Goughs Bay community was passionate and vocal about this project from the start, and I applaud them for their participation in the project engagement.

"It shows just how effective and productive the relationship between local councils and communities can be.”

The solution brings the sometimes-heated consultation process to a close, after residents raised safety, visibility and consultation concerns about the Lake Valley Drive site.

Under the new plan, the toddler slide, three rockers and two additional picnic tables will join existing play facilities at Picnic Point — an area already equipped with parking, toilets and a BBQ shelter.

Council said the location provides “better amenity” while avoiding additional impacts such as noise or obstructed views for nearby properties.

Des Haberman, President of the GBAPA, said volunteers were eager to get to work.

“The Goughs Bay Area Progress Association is looking forward to seeing the playground at Picnic Point expanded with new toddler play equipment.; it is a project our volunteers are proud to be delivering for the community,” he said.

“This will be a great asset for the children and families living within Goughs Bay.

"We know how much the community values this space and the upgrade will ensure it can be enjoyed by our youngest residents for years to come.”

Council confirmed the equipment will be inspected by its playground inspector to ensure it meets all safety standards.

Installation is expected to be completed before Christmas, weather permitting.