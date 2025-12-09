Mansfield’s Leon Pezzimenti, along with several others, was honoured at the Melbourne Market in Epping last month with a commemorative plaque and a Gold Pass acknowledging his 40 years of dedicated service to the fresh produce industry.

The presentation was made at the market on 20 November by CEO Mark Maskiell.

Leon began his journey in the fresh produce industry at the age of 15.

Alongside his father and mother, he started work at the Vic Market, where the family opened a greengrocery named Fresh Produce on High Street, Prahran.

Their dedication to the business laid the foundation for Leon’s lifelong commitment to supplying quality produce.

After establishing themselves in Prahran, the family expanded by purchasing another shop on Glenferrie Road, Malvern.

Here, they opened a second fresh produce store, continuing their tradition of serving the community with top-quality fruit and vegetables.

In 1988, Leon took a significant step by purchasing the old Buckland building on High Street in Mansfield.

He opened a new fresh produce shop, supplying not only the local community but also Mt Buller and the surrounding district.

Throughout the year, Leon delivered directly to the mountain from Mansfield, ensuring locals and visitors always had access to fresh food.

In 2003, Michael Reddrop acquired both the business and the freehold, where Mansfield FoodWorks continues to operate today.

Despite selling the business, Leon’s love for fresh produce never faded.

Around 2010, he began attending bush markets, travelling to Yea, Benalla, Euroa, Violet Town, Heathcote, Broadford, and Yarrawonga to bring his produce to wider communities.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019, Leon made the difficult decision to stop attending bush markets.

He shifted his focus to his cattle business, managing operations on his own farm.

According to his wife Kerry, Leon continues to approach each day with a smile, enjoying both his work and his life.

In October, Leon celebrated his 80th birthday, marking a life defined by passion, resilience, and community spirit.