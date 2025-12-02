The Mansfield Secondary College Year 12 Graduation Dinner, held at the Sebel Resort in Pinnacle Valley, Merrijig, brought together around 240 students, teachers, parents and guests to celebrate the completion of secondary schooling and recognise outstanding student achievements.

Among the awards presented on the night was the Mansfield Masonic Lodge annual Encouragement Award for Scholastic and Vocational Achievement.

Newly installed Lodge Master, WM Ray Pilbrow, attended the dinner to present the award.

This year’s recipient was Baylee Wood, a Year 12 student who completed her studies under challenging circumstances.

Senior Year 12 teacher Julie Anderson noted that Baylee persevered through the VCE Vocational Major Studies with “outstanding results”, showing determination, grit and perseverance throughout the year.

“It was a pleasure to present the certificate to Baylee and to advise her of the $500 prize,” WM Pilbrow said.

“Baylee is planning to work with horses and even head out to a cattle station to work with animals next year.”

WM Pilbrow said he was the final presenter in that section of the ceremony.

“When called, I introduced myself, spoke about the Lodge and what we do for the community, including this school,” he said.

“I spoke about Baylee without mentioning her name until I called her up.

"I think her mum knew what was happening, but Baylee certainly did not — it was a surprise.

“It was a pleasure to be able to make this presentation.”

A number of other awards were also presented during the evening, acknowledging the efforts and achievements of students finishing their final year of secondary education.

Many will now go on to university studies of their choice.

Award recipients included:

CUC Ovens Murray: Jaspa Robinson

Ampol Best All Rounder: Molly Dunn

Irene Crespin: Astrid Singleton

MEGT (SBAT): Adam Storer, Molly Judge and Jessica Dolling

NE Tracks LLEN (SBAT): Brianna Weight

Marj Coombs Rotary: Amanda Jamieson

Eildon Electorate: Mitchell Pentony

ADF Leadership: Arthur Gerrans

ADF Future Innovators: Mishka Hassan Haneez