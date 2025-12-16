Mansfield Adult Community Education has secured a $50,000 grant from AusNet’s Community Energy Resilience Community Fund to install a solar and battery system at its High Street centre.

The funding will be used to upgrade the facility at 145–147 High Street, Mansfield, improving its ability to operate during power outages.

The new system will allow device charging, access to essential technology and continued use of learning, business and community spaces during outages.

MACE said the upgrade will help the centre remain open and functional when disruptions occur, while also reducing energy costs and emissions.

Savings generated through the system are expected to be redirected into community programs and services.

The neighbourhood house hosts a wide range of community activities and support services.

It is also home to permanent users including Country Universities Centre Ovens Murray, Indie School Mansfield, Issimo, Higher Ground Travel and Events, and an on-site Services Australia agency.

Depending on the nature of an outage or emergency, the new system will allow many classes, study sessions, business operations and community services to continue safely with minimal disruption.

Installation will take place over the coming months.

The works will be carried out by local contractor Crowe Electrical.

MACE chief executive officer Kylie Richards said the grant would strengthen the resilience of the entire community hub.

“Our centre is used by multiple organisations every day, and having a dependable backup power supply means education, business and essential community activities can continue whenever it is safe to do so,” Ms Richards said.

“Staying connected during emergencies is vital, and this upgrade provides greater security and stability for everyone who relies on the centre.”

She said the project also supported MACE’s long-term sustainability goals.

The upgrade is expected to position the centre as a reliable community resource during severe weather events and power disruptions.

MACE thanked AusNet for supporting community energy resilience and investing in regional infrastructure.