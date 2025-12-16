Mansfield District Hospital will redevelop its operating theatre and Urgent Care Centre after securing a $3.6 million State Government grant, aimed at boosting patient safety and delivering more care locally.

The funding forms part of the ninth round of the Regional Health Infrastructure Fund (RHIF), a $75 million package supporting 61 upgrade and expansion projects across 47 regional health services.

Premier and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan announced the successful projects during a visit to Bendigo Health on Monday, saying the program was about lifting standards across regional Victoria.

“We’re upgrading hospitals right across regional Victoria – making sure that no matter where you live, all Victorians can access the best health care in the very best facilities,” Ms Allan said.

For Mansfield, the investment will modernise critical hospital infrastructure, improving the hospital’s capacity to treat urgent cases and perform procedures closer to home, reducing the need for patients to travel to larger regional centres.

The Mansfield upgrade sits alongside major investments elsewhere in the region, including $3 million for new surgical equipment at Bendigo Health and $4.4 million to expand renal dialysis services at Albury Wodonga Health.

Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas said the funding recognised the role regional hospitals play in their communities.

“Our regional health workforce does an incredible job caring for their communities – we’re backing them with the facilities and equipment they need so they can provide the very best care,” she said.

Since the RHIF was established in 2016, more than 675 regional health projects have been funded across Victoria, with the program now worth a total of $790 million.