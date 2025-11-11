Mansfield Shire Council has reviewed the performance of the aquatic centre over the past 12 months and confirmed the facility will reopen for the 2025–26 summer season on November 22.

A closing date has been set for March 22, maintaining a 17-week operating season.

Belgravia Leisure will again be responsible for managing the facility for the coming season.

The annual report to Council included results of a community survey conducted through pool patrons over the last summer period, which received 70 responses.

Key issues identified included the contract with Belgravia, which operates at a fixed annual fee of $184,939 to Council.

Across the 2024–25 season, during 119 days of operation, only 3.5 hours were lost due to closures — one caused by thunderstorms and another by a minor accident.

After four consecutive seasons at a fixed annual cost, Council has approved a 4.5 per cent increase to Belgravia’s contract fee for 2025–26 to reflect rising operational expenses, including utilities, insurance premiums, and staffing costs.

Belgravia recorded 13,250 pool admissions for the 2024–25 season, a 2.3 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

The highest number of entries occurred in January, though patronage also increased in November, December, February, and March.

The community survey indicated moderate overall satisfaction with the facility.

Concerns raised included pricing, water temperature, cleanliness of change rooms, the overall length of the season, early (midday) closures, and swimming lesson availability.

Some 74 per cent of respondents said the midday closure was inconvenient for many members of the public.

Council stated that, following discussions with the Aquatic Facilities Working Group (AFWG), minor changes to operating hours are proposed for the upcoming season.

The length of the season was also raised, with 62 per cent of respondents saying the mid-March closure was too early given ongoing warm weather.

Council noted that extending the season would incur additional unbudgeted operational costs, and the matter will be considered further in planning the 2026–27 budget.

The season dates have been adjusted but the facility will continue to operate for 17 weeks.

Pricing concerns were raised by 34 per cent of respondents, who said entry costs were “too expensive for a family, particularly when you can only use a tiny space.”

Pool fees and charges for the 2025–26 season have been approved and will now stand at:

• Adult — $7.20 (up from $7.00, a 2.86 per cent increase)

• Child — $6.20 (up from $6.00, a 3.33 per cent increase)

• Family — $250 (up from $236, a 5.93 per cent increase)

Short swim teacher numbers bring problems

Mansfield district schools generally used the Mansfield Aquatic Centre when possible, but in recent seasons the number of qualified swimming teachers and instructors has been limited.

Belgravia recruited and trained one new swimming teacher for the 2024–25 season, with two staff returning from the previous year.

In 2024–25, local schools mostly used the pool for swimming carnivals rather than regular swimming lessons due to the shortage of accredited teachers.

Schools generally required a minimum of three qualified swimming teachers, while Belgravia was able to supply one at a time.

Some school teachers were unable to meet the new minimum hours required to retain VICSWIM accreditation because of the short operating season at the Mansfield Aquatic Centre.

Schools that used the pool for swimming carnivals included St Mary’s Primary School, Mansfield Primary School, Mansfield Secondary College and Mansfield Rudolf Steiner School.

In the previous season, Mansfield Primary School transported students to Benalla for lessons due to the limited availability of swimming teachers.

The school reported that the short operating season and limited lesson spaces made it difficult to accommodate its cohort of about 510 students and that four qualified teachers were needed to deliver the program effectively.