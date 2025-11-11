Mansfield Shire Council is inviting community feedback on its draft Community Local Law 2026–2035, which proposes updated rules around land use, camping and recreational vehicle activities across the shire.

The draft aims to balance community safety, environmental protection and neighbourhood amenity while clarifying regulations on temporary accommodation and off-road vehicle use.

Under the reviewed plan, recreational vehicles are described as “a mini-bike, trail bike, motor scooter, or any motor-propelled vehicle used recreationally.”

However, this excludes motorised wheelchairs, mobility aids, farm vehicles used in agricultural activities, and bicycles with motors under 200 watts.

Once the draft was released for public exhibition, it prompted questions from several residents who sought clarification around land use and recreational vehicle regulations.

Charles Wilcox was among those who raised concerns about the definition and control of recreational vehicles, including dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and buggies, on private land within the municipal district.

“Does this mean I need a permit to use my ATV, which I use to feed out cattle - or does it mean I need a permit to allow my kids to ride dirt bikes on my own land?” he asked.

Council clarified that Section 32 of the Community Local Law requires a permit for recreational vehicle use.

However, the Policy and Procedure Manual specifies that no permit is required if the activity is associated with an agricultural use of the land, and a “Permit by Notification” (automatic permit issue) applies if the land is not in a residential zone and the activity does not impact nearby properties.

Mr Wilcox said his concern was that rural residents should be able to allow their children to ride motorbikes on their own properties without needing a permit.

“It’s stopping kids from having fun,” he said.

“Sounds like things are getting a bit out of control.”

He said he had never received complaints about noise or nuisance when his children were riding.

“You have to be considerate of your neighbours,” he said, “but it shouldn’t become a local law that stops kids riding motorbikes on a property.

"Recreational activities like this are why people live in rural areas.

“If you can’t ride motorbikes on your own land, then why keep them?

"Kids can’t ride them on the roads, so you start to wonder where things are all going."

Mr Wilcox said Council would need to make the rules clearer.

He also queried the local law regarding accommodation on private land.

“If a permit is required to accommodate family or friends on our own land, then it seems unfair,” he said.

In response to this question - “Do private landowners need permission or authorisation to have friends and family stay and camp on their property? - Council said:

"Yes — Section 30 of the Community Local Law requires a permit."

"The Policy and Procedure Manual confirms this.

"A ‘Permit by Application’ is required to use accommodation in any caravan, mobile home or tent.”

Mr Wilcox questioned whether this meant residents would need a permit to have family come and stay, even for children camping in tents on their own property.

“We have friends come and stay with us regularly — they put up a tent for a long weekend," he said.

"This is just a mess.

“Is this why so many people are leaving Victoria?

"Everything’s just becoming so over-regulated.

"I’m already dealing with increases in the fire levy, which councils now have to manage.

"It’s that sort of thing — where does it all stop?”

He said such restrictions could discourage people from owning or visiting holiday homes in the region.

“What’s the point? People can’t afford rural blocks anymore with the extra land taxes, fire levies and everything else — and then you add rules saying they can’t camp or ride bikes on their own land,” he said.

“People forget that visitors bring money into town.

"When our friends come up and camp, they spend money locally.

“Mansfield isn’t a mining town — it’s tourism and lifestyle that keep it going.”

The draft also outlines stricter storage requirements for caravans and mobile homes.

These must be stored more than six metres from the property frontage or, if within this setback, kept in a carport or garage.

This implies they cannot be stored or parked on nature strips or vacant land.

If stored on vacant land, a permit is required.

A Council representative said, “It should be stressed that the Engage page is still open so people can share their thoughts for Council’s consideration.”

Feedback is open on the Engage page until 23 November 2025.

To read the draft laws and provide feedback, visit engage.mansfield.vic.gov.au.