The Mansfield Shire community will benefit from three major state government VESEP 2025–26 grants awarded to the Mansfield, Jamieson and Merton fire brigades.

The early start to the bushfire season near Wangaratta last week underscored the importance of ongoing investment in emergency services.

Members from the Mansfield Group joined the Markwood strike team effort on Friday night.

The Mansfield CFA Fire Brigade received the largest allocation this round: a new $445,000 medium tanker.

Volunteer groups can apply for grants of up to $250,000 – an increase of $100,000 – with the state contributing $2 for every $1 raised locally.

“This grant will allow us to replace our old light tanker, which is no longer fit for the volume and nature of incidents we respond to,” first lieutenant Matt Anderson said.

He described the new vehicle as larger, more robust and offering greater capacity, strengthening support for other brigades in the Mansfield Group.

The brigade submitted its application in April.

Mr Anderson said Mansfield’s heavy tanker is routinely prioritised for strike team deployments, often leaving the area with only light vehicles and reduced coverage.

“Upgrading to a medium tanker will ensure we retain sufficient local response capability while continuing to support neighbouring brigades, including Maindample, Merrijig, Booroolite and Barjarg,” he said.

The upgrade will improve operational capability, firefighter safety and service consistency across the region.

Each medium tanker includes a cab chassis and body with a diesel-powered pump, mounted on a four-by-four crew cab chassis built to CFA standards.

It carries five personnel and is designed primarily for wildfire response.

Mansfield CFA noted that demand for emergency services is expected to grow, with the shire’s population projected to more than double by 2046 and bushfire risk intensifying.

The 2025 season was described as the worst since Black Summer, with Mansfield identified as an area of increased risk by AFAC and local government.

Merton will receive $96,500 for a field command vehicle, and Jamieson will receive $145,833 for an ultra-light tanker.

Jamieson Captain Steve Garito said the new ultra-light, funded in part through local fundraising, will replace the brigade’s 18-year-old field command vehicle.

“There will be a CFA logo on the vehicle, but it belongs to the community,” he said, adding that the lighter vehicle offers quicker response times.

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes congratulated this year’s VESEP recipients.

More than $30 million in grants – the largest round to date – will provide new vehicles, equipment and facility upgrades across Victoria, including almost $20 million for more than 40 vehicles, $5 million for 15 facility upgrades and more than $1 million for operational equipment.

Over the past decade the state government has invested more than $168 million in VESEP grants.

“These grants are incredibly popular every year, and we’ll keep backing our volunteers to do what they do best – protecting lives and property,” Minister for Emergency Services Vicki Ward said.