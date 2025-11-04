The Fire Danger period will commence at 1am on Monday 10 November in the Mansfield Shire and at Mount Buller and Mount Stirling Alpine Resorts with other municipalities in the CFA’s Northeast region also under notice.

Greater Shepperton City Council, Strathbogie Shire Council, Moira Shire Council, Indigo Shire Council – North, Benalla Rural City Council and Wangaratta Rural City Council will all face fire restrictions from the same date.

Residents in these areas are encouraged to use this time to prepare their properties ahead of the Fire Danger Period (FDP).

CFA Deputy Chief Officer (Northeast region) Gavin Thompson said conditions across the region were drying out rapidly.

“We’ve already seen several grass fires in the area in recent weeks,” he said.

“While they’ve been contained quickly, the landscape is drying out more and more each week, and recent strong winds have accelerated that process.

“Rainfall totals are down across the board compared to last year, and some areas are experiencing their driest conditions in 25 years.

“With temperatures forecast to climb into the low to mid-30s later this week, we’re heading into a period where fires can start and spread rapidly.

“We’re asking residents to take the time now to clean up their homes and properties before restrictions begin.

“Simple steps like clearing dry grass, leaves and debris can make a real difference when conditions heat up.”

For more information on preparing your property and understanding local fire restrictions, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au.

Those conducting burn-offs must notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website (www.firepermits.vic.gov.au), or by calling 1800 668 511.

By registering your burn-off online, you allow emergency call takers to allocate more of their time taking calls from people who need emergency assistance immediately.

No burning off is permitted during the FDP without a Permit to Burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.