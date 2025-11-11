There was plenty of pride among fire brigade members past and present, and the warm glow of community support, as they gathered last Saturday to celebrate 100 years of the Merrijig Fire Brigade — a spirit that could not be extinguished.

Over the decades, several generations of prominent High Country families have helped protect lives and property while adapting to the changing face of Merrijig since 1925.

Saturday’s event at the Merrijig CFA station was the result of many hours of preparation and offered a chance to delve into the brigade’s proud history.

The organisers deserve credit not only for running a seamless community event but also for assembling an impressive display of vintage and modern fire trucks and emergency vehicles from far and wide.

The first Merrijig fire shed still stands on the community hall site.

In her opening address, organiser and brigade member Marta Wakeling noted that the current station sits on land donated by the McCormack family.

“Peter and Judy played a significant role in the development and existence of our brigade, and we are honoured to have their descendants here today to take part in our brigade’s first official flag-raising ceremony,” said Ms Wakeling.

Special mention was made of the Finlay family and their helpers for their beautification and improvement projects — including the garden, shelving and wash sink inside the shed — and for designing and overseeing the centenary honour board, made by the Mansfield Men’s Shed.

The event also marked the launch of the history book Stories of the Glenroy–Merrijig Rural Fire Brigade: 100 Years, 1925–2025, presented by John McCombe, who was appropriately dressed in brigade uniform.

With an initial print run of 150, signed copies were available to purchase on the day.

Mr McCombe spoke of the early days when the brigade relied on local property owners to contribute one shilling per 100 acres and “not let the government get hold of the money.”

Many volunteers have given more than 50 years of service, with several long-term members in attendance.

Recruitment now sees a new generation of volunteers joining the ranks as they move into the area.

The new flagpoles and flag-raising ceremony, led by John Findlay, featured three flags — the Australian flag, CFA flag, and a specially designed flag by Merrijig Primary School student Nick Badje.

Attention then turned to the unveiling of the Captains’ Avenue of Honour — a tree planting recognising those who have served in the brigade from 1925 to 2025.

Mansfield Radio’s Peter Brown read out the long list of captains over the past century.

Some names from 1926 to 1936 remain missing, and the brigade has appealed for anyone who may hold records from that era to come forward.

Another lasting tribute was the unveiling of the centenary plaque, mounted on a commemorative rock by Captain Anthony Wakeling.

In the adjacent paddock, Mansfield Catchment Commander Paul Scragg handed Captain Wakeling the keys to a new $140,000 ultralight vehicle — a welcome addition that will allow faster responses and access to rough terrain.

“One hundred years is a great milestone for the brigade and fantastic work getting all these vehicles here,” Commander Scragg said.

He noted the display showed how much technology, training and clothing had changed over the years.

Captain Wakeling thanked the committee for their work in organising the history book, vehicle display and open-day activities, calling it a fitting celebration of 100 years of voluntary service by the Merrijig CFA.

A grand finale to the official proceedings came at 11 am, when lights and sirens blared for one minute in a light-and-sound show.

Guests and visitors then explored the displays and enjoyed the Scouts’ barbecue and Devonshire teas in the community hall across the road until 2 pm.