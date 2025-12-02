Independent Indi MP Helen Haines has been criticised by New England MP Barnaby Joyce over her comments on regional support for renewable energy.

The exchange occurred last week following a debate in Federal Parliament on the government’s net zero legislation.

Dr Haines cited new polling showing broad regional backing for the transition to renewables.

"Recent polling shows strong support for the transition to renewable energy across regional Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales, including, Deputy Speaker, in New England," she said.

"The Member for New England may be interested to know that the majority of respondents in his own electorate support Australia shifting to renewable energy and agree that investment in renewables will be a good thing for regional Australia."

"So while the Member for New England says no to net zero, his own constituents are actually saying yes."

Dr Haines also warned that repealing the legislation "would threaten the thousands of jobs expected to be created in the next five years."

She said the policy should deliver "substantial, tangible, lasting benefit to regional and rural communities such as those that I represent."

Mr Joyce responded and posted a video to his social media accounts.

He questioned the job claims and accused Dr Haines of overstating regional acceptance of large-scale renewable infrastructure.

"What, like dividing them up the middle?" he said.

"Like putting in transition [transmission] lines?

"Like putting in swindle factories, solar panels, wind towers?"

He said Dr Haines had suggested “Regional Victorians are in favour of them.”

"Yes, Helen wants more of them, so we know now where they can go: Mansfield, Benalla, Wangaratta, Corryong, Yea, Eildon and Tangambalanga," Mr Joyce added.

"Sometimes members say these things believing they can say they said something else when they get home, so I have clipped the video for you."

Mr Joyce also said that Dr Haines was a “champion” for the controversial VNI West transmission project and that large-scale renewable schemes involved “domestic billionaires, foreign multinationals” and “Chinese state-owned enterprises.”

He urged residents who disagreed to “very importantly, very politely” contact Dr Haines, adding that people in New England do not support renewables, but “pathologically hate it.”

Mr Joyce, a former Nationals leader and deputy prime minister, formally resigned from the party last week, amid speculation he will join One Nation.