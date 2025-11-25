Independent MP for Indi Dr Helen Haines has condemned the Coalition’s push to abandon net zero, warning it would deny regional Australia the chance to seize a “once-in-a-generation economic gold rush” powered by renewable energy.

Speaking in parliament, on Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce’s Repeal Net Zero Bill, Dr Haines said the Bill would “completely unravel” Australia’s emissions reduction framework with nothing to replace it.

“This bill would wipe out almost $10 billion in projected payments to farmers, strip $1.9 billion from community benefit programs for regional councils and undermine thousands of jobs expected from renewable projects,” Dr Haines said.

“And there is no alternative proposal - just repeal, rescind, omit.”

Dr Haines said that while the Coalition claims to stand up for regional Australia, its actions were not helping communities achieve the potential prosperity available from the energy transition.

Polling commissioned by Renew Australia for All shows strong support for renewable energy across regional Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales - including in Mr Joyce’s own electorate of New England.

“While the Member for New England says ‘no’ to net zero, the majority of his constituents are saying ‘yes’.”

She highlighted communities already securing major benefits including Armidale Regional Council establishing a multi-million-dollar renewable future fund, a $2 million fund over 30 years and mobile tower in Goorambat in Indi, and Hay Council negotiating $26 million in community benefit.

Dr Haines said regional Australia is on the brink of a new gold rush, with $12.7 billion invested in renewable energy in 2024 alone.

“Just like the gold rush shaped our towns, this transition can deliver long-lasting prosperity - better infrastructure, local jobs, new income streams for farmers and cheaper, more reliable power,” she said.

“But that prosperity isn’t guaranteed. It depends on strong community benefit funds that return wealth to the towns hosting these projects.”

She stressed that early, genuine community engagement is what turns renewable investment into “intergenerational benefits”.

“Places like Dubbo and Armidale show what’s possible - but they’re still the exception," she said.

"Developers can’t just ‘plug in and play’. Communities deserve to be at the negotiating table.

“If the transition fails regional Australians, the whole transition risks failing.

“But if communities share in the benefits, we can secure a new era of regional prosperity - our next gold rush.”