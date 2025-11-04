State Member for Eildon Cindy McLeish MP has launched a new campaign highlighting what she calls widespread neglect of Victoria’s roads — from illegal dumping on highways to crumbling regional surfaces.

Ms McLeish has opened a public survey to collect reports of rubbish being dumped along roads and highways across the state, saying locals are fed up with unsightly and hazardous piles of waste.

“Roadside rubbish is dumped too often, along roads right across the state.”

“Piles are left for many months at a time, with some rubbish being blown around and eventually into waterways, creek and rivers, causing danger to wildlife and polluting their natural habitat.

“People consistently raise this concern with me.

"They are embarrassed about the state of our surrounds.

“This is the reason I launched the survey, so locals can voice their concerns to the State Government and let them know exactly where the worst spots are for rubbish dumping.”

In Parliament recently, Ms McLeish directly called on the Minister for Roads to ensure the Department of Transport and Planning receive the appropriate budget to make an ongoing effort to clean up our roadsides.

The Minister responded, “As there are many road maintenance demands at any time, work that has the greatest impact on improving public safety is given the highest priority.”

“Rubbish causing obstruction is dealt with immediately.

"Rubbish that does not impact road safety is scheduled for removal in line with the strategic prioritisation system.”

Ms McLeish said, “The Minister has made it clear that if it is not a hazard, it is not a priority for moving.”

“This is not a once off, done and dusted job.

"DTP are doing what they can with Labor’s allocated budget, yet it is clearly not enough.”

In a second statement release last week, Ms McLeish said new data in the Department’s annual report revealed major patching works on regional roads had fallen by 45 per cent in the past financial year.

“The Allan Labor Government clearly does not have road maintenance as a priority," she said.

“That’s hundreds of millions of dollars that should have gone into sealing shoulders, repairing potholes and rebuilding dangerous sections of road.

"Our roads desperately need it."

Road surfaces across the Mansfield district and nearby areas, including sections of the Maroondah Highway and roads around Ancona, Maindample and Molesworth, were cited among those in poor condition.

“Despite this, the government brags consistently about road investments," said Ms Mcleish.

“The government must drop the act and step up to make a real difference here.”