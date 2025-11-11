This week’s report starts with the completion of the Men’s Championship Triples with a come-from-behind win to Chris Laws, Mick Hoban and John Lobbe over John Foots, Noel Jackson and Alan Dobson 15 shots to 12.

Congrats to all.

Tuesday saw a fun cup day social bowls with 13 players enjoying the day with the winners on the day being Mick Hoban, Nikko, John Lobbe and Scott Lamont with two wins 28pts from Alan Dobson, Pam Zierk-Mahoney and Heather Ingpen with one win 17pts.

Home Pennant was played on Wednesday due to Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday.

The Orange team of Peter McNeill, Gary Fuller, Christina Smith and Cameron McPherson had a very impressive win over the Red team of Ray Robinson, Peter Wooley, Heather Ingpen and Ida Rachele 29/17 and the Yellow team of Winston Taylor, Harry Smith, Kris Humphrey and Scott Lamont won after a close tussle over the Gold team of John Foots, Tom Nichol, Tony Wilkes and Cathy Johnson 18/15.

The Black team of Noel Jackson, Glenda Revell, Brendon Fraser and Philip Jensen had a win over the Green team of Carolyn Close, Tom Tomic, Ross Parsons and Anne Wileman 20/16 and the Lime team of Pam Zierk-Mahoney, Greg Hogarth, Kevin Waters and Barry Hempenstall got over the line against the Blue team of Alan Dobson, Nick Klein, Vicki Klein and Glenda Hempenstall 17/13.

The final game saw the Pink team of Ray Close, Tom Ingpen, Sid Revell and Coral Taylor having a very impressive win against the White team of Nikko (Kevin Nickelson), Kathleen Bock, Ray Fraser and Anne Tilbrook 27/14.

Wednesday also saw the Midweek pennant being played away at Club Mulwala with Mulwala taking the points 60/46.

The team of Mick Walsh, Mark Bettany, Lyn Holland and Irene Fuller lead for the first part of the game leading at one stage 12/5 but the home team fought back and after winning the last two ends, Mulwala took an exciting win 19/18.

Mike Harrison, Steve Lewis, John Lobbe and Yvonne Robinson were in control all game only allowing Mulwala 10 out of the possible 21 ends to win 19/14.

The final rink of George and Elaine Peterson, Chris Laws and Shane O’Brien had a tough day at the office going down 9 shots to 27.

Mansfield sits in 5th position on the ladder with the drive-climb up the ladder.

They will play Moira Benalla away this week.

Friday’s social bowls saw 17 bowlers having a great time with the winners on the day being George Peterson, John Lobbe, Ray Fraser and Tony Wilks with one win and a loss 21pts from Tony Pridham, Alan Dobson, Greg Hogarth and Anne Wileman one win 20pts.

Saturday’s Pennant saw the A2 side travelling to Commercial Albury with the home team taking the points 83/70.

George and Elaine Peterson, Steve Lewis and Shane O’Brien went down in a close tussle 19 shots to 20.

Going down, battling hard the rink of Mick Walsh, Ray Robbinson, Noel Jackson and Enid Smith were out classed all day going down 15 shots to 28.

The next rink of Mike Harrison, Chris Laws, Rick Nichols and Sid Revell had a great day out taking an impressive win 26 shots to 11 and the final rink of John Foots, Peter Roberts, Ray Close and Marian Ryan also had tough day going down 10 shots to 24.

Mansfield remains in 6th spot on the ladder to hopefully start to climb the ladder playing Benalla away this weekend.

The A4 Pennant side played Dederang at home on Saturday and what was a fabulous struggle all day, Mansfield took the bikkies by just three shots 74/71.

Graham Smith, Mick Hoban, Greg Hogarth and Anne Tilbrook had the jump on Dederang early and maintained their pressure to take good win 19/14.

Winston Taylor, Carolyn Close, John Lobbe and Ross Parsons had a massive struggle all day and were down on the penultimate by three shots but dug in to score three shots on the last end to cause a draw - fabulous effort.

Mark Bettany, Lyn Holland, Tom Tomic and Yvonne Robinson battled hard all day with the scores close and both teams trading shots end-to-end, but after a great effort, Mansfield went down 13 shots to 16.

The final rink of Nikko (Kevin Nickelson), Rob Kemp, Alan Dobson and Irene Fuller had a good early lead but by the 15th end the scores were at 15 all.

Mansfield dropped six shots in the next two ends but under super skip Nikko they won nine shots in four ends to win 24/23.

A great win to the A’4s.

They now sit 4th on the ladder to play Corowa RSL this week at home.