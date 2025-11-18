Last Tuesday saw Mansfield Bowls’ Club Home Pennant managing to get underway after a short rain delay,

Winners on the day were the Pink team of Ray Close, Tom Ingpen, Sid Revell and Coral Taylor taking the win over the Gold team of Mick Hoban, Ken Rainsbury, Trevor Thompson and Cathy Johnson 23/13 and the Green team of Carolyn Close, Tom Tomic, Ross Parsons and Anne Wileman had a comfortable win over the Orange team of Peter McNeill, Marco Bohren, Christina Smith and Cameron McPherson 21/13.

The Yellow team of Winston Taylor, Harry Smith, Kris Humphrey and Scott Lamont had a big win over the Lime team of Pam Zierk-Mahoney, Greg Hogarth, Barry Hempenstall and Sandra O’Brien 27/14 and the Black team of Glenda Revell, Gary Fuller, Renee Prosser and Philip Jensen took the win over the Red team of Lyn Foots, Peter Wooley, Heather Ingpen and Ida Rachele 20/14.

The final game saw the Blue team of Alan Dobson, Nick Klein, Vicki Klein and Glenda Hempenstall sneak home against the White team of Nikko, Kathleen Bock, Ray Fraser and Anne Tilbrook 19 shots to 18.

The ladder sees Yellow on top 16/36, Pink 16/34, Green 12/5, Gold 12/3, Black 12/2, Red 8/-12, Blue 8/-17, White 4/-18, Orange 4/-22 and lucky last is the Lime team on 4/-28.

Tuesday’s O&M Midweek Pennant saw the A2’s at Moira (Benalla) with the points shared due to a washed out.

The ladder sees Mansfield in 5th spot and will play Kiewa away this week.

Thursday saw the start of the Ladies 100up with the morning winners being Lyn Foots over Lyn Holland 100/83 and Glenda Revell had a win over Pam Zierk-Mahoney 106/80.

The afternoon games saw Yvonne Robinson defeating Lyn Foots 104/94, Vicki Klein defeated Kris Humphrey 102/74 and Anne Tilbrook defeated Glenda Hempenstall 103/59.

The semi finals were played on Friday morning with Yvonne winning over Glenda 100/52 and Anne took the win over Vicki 100/86.

The final will be played this Thursday morning against Yvonne and Anne. Good luck!

Friday afternoon saw 20 players enjoying social bowls with the winners being Elaine Peterson, Marco Bohren and Ray Fraser on two wins 30pts from George Peterson, Alan Dobson and Tony Wilks with one win and a loss 23pts.

Saturday Pennant saw the A2’s playing Benalla away with the home team taking the win 94 shots to 73.

George Peterson, Elaine Peterson, Steve Lewis and Shane O’Brien were down most of the day and after picking up a count of five on the penultimate end they hit the front 20/18. Benalla dug in and managed to score two shots on the last end to force a draw 20 shots a piece.

Mick Walsh, Ray Robinson, Noel Jackson and Enid Smith had a hard day at the office and soon found themselves down 19 nil after seven ends.

They kept plugging away but were no match for Benalla, going down 10/31.

Mike Harrison, Chris Laws, Rick Nichols and Sid Revell were down 16 shots 21 after the 16th end but turned the game around winning four of the last five ends to snatch the win 25/22.

The final rink of John Foots, Peter Roberts, Rob Kemp and Marian Ryan were well down early and by the 9th end the score was four shots to 15. To Mansfield’s credit they dug in and after winning four of the last five ends they went down swinging 18/21.

The ladder shows Mansfield in 6th position and will play at home against Wodonga on Saturday.

The A4”s played at home against Corowa RSL and after a close match Mansfield took a close win 76 shots to 73. It was later stated by a Corowa player that this was the first game for the season that they had lost.

Mark Bettany, Lyn Holland, Tom Tomic and Yvonne Robinson had a close game early with the scores being seven all after the 9th end. Mansfield began to find their range and pulled away to take the win 22 shots to 16.

Winston Taylor, Carolyn Close, Gary Fuller and Ross Parsons got off to a good start leading 11 shots to three after nine ends and even though they tried hard Corowa couldn’t quite get over the line going down 18/19.

Ray Close, Pam Zierk-Mahoney, Greg Hogarth and Anne Tilbrook had a see-sawing game with both sides having the lead at some stage. Mansfield pulled away on the 14th end to lead 17/12 but Corowa won the next four ends to snatch the lead 18/17. Mansfield promptly won the last three ends to take a great win 21/18.

The final rink of Kevin Nikkelson, Mick Hoban, Don Cameron and Irene Fuller shot out to an 11-shots to four lead after 10 ends but the visitors found their range and took control of the game from then on to record a 21 shots to 14 win.

The ladder sees Mansfield 4th on the ladder and will play Wangaratta this Saturday away.