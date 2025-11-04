The rivalry delivered again as Rovers United pulled off another heart-stopping win over Delatite, claiming a one-wicket victory in a gripping Grand Final rematch at W. J. Findlay Oval on Saturday, November 1, in WDCA A Reserve action.

Batting first, Delatite recovered from a disastrous start to post 158 after collapsing to 7/47 early in the innings.

Sam Corden led the fightback with a composed top score, while valuable contributions from Richy Phillip (27) and Max O’Loughlan (25) helped steer the side to a defendable total.

Rovers United looked well on track in reply, cruising at 2/128 before Delatite’s bowlers turned the game on its head.

Mark O’Loughlan sparked the collapse with a superb spell of 4/16, supported by Mitch Purcell’s 4/35.

A sharp run out from Noah Whittall added further drama as Rovers stumbled, losing seven wickets for just 30 runs.

Despite Delatite’s spirited comeback, Rovers United managed to hold their nerve, reaching 9/159 to secure a thrilling one-wicket victory — a fitting sequel to last season’s Grand Final classic.