Twenty-one riders lined up for the final handicap race of 2025 in near-perfect conditions on the out-and-back course along Merinda Way.

The revised route, altered by recent roadworks, sent the field twice along the same stretch, setting the scene for an aggressive and tactical evening of racing.

With a 15 minute 30 second spread from Limit to Scratch, newcomer Jarrrah O’Brien was first to roll off, followed closely by the club’s savvy handicapper, David Jagger, who had traded the calculator for a race number.

Chasing groups wasted no time; Tim Ross, Jarrod Appleton and Adrian Dowd drove hard from the start as they tried to bridge across to the early leaders.

However, Jarrod punctured two kilometres into the race making it hard work for Adrian and Tim.

At least he had a good view of the rest of the race.

With an elevation gain of 240 metres in the 22 kilometre meant that the group of Janine Appleton, Steve Curnow, Simon Mulvihill and Craig Wilson had to work hard to bridge across to the early markers.

Scratch markers, Carl Simmons and the inform Andrew Garrett, settled into their work to begin their long task of reeling in the outmarkers.

By the 10 kilometre turn they had swept up the block riders, with Ryder Chadd and Bruce Halket joining forces so the combined quartet could put their heads down and carve into the remaining gap.

At the halfway mark Steve Duke was prominent, showing off his share of the pace on a new bike sourced from local Mansfield great Simon Gerrans earlier in the week.

The group of Steve Duke, Simon Hall, Ben Ross and Seymour rider, Cristy Rilen, were looking the goods at the half way mark.

It was at the final turnaround, when the bunches finally merged, that the race tightened and promised a dramatic run to the finish.

Sensing his opportunity, with five kilometres to the finish Garrett launched a solo attack, committing fully to a long-range effort to the line.

Chadd and Halket threw everything into the chase in a bid to drag the Scratch riders back, but Garrett’s strong form all season was on display as he held off the late charge to take the win and fastest time.

Fellow ‘Scratchie’ Simmons crossed just behind for second, followed by Halket, Duke, Chadd, Ben Ross, Hall, Tim Ross, Janine Appleton and Simon Mulvihill rounded out the top ten.

Handicapper Jagger could claim success as well, with the entire field finishing within two minutes, underlining how even the Xmas Handicap was.

Many thanks to all our marshals and officials - see you on Thursday 15 January for the resumption of the 25/26 Summer Road Race Series.