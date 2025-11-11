Last Thursday, 6 November, under an overcast sky and prevailing nor’easter winds 15 riders faced the ultimate challenge in cycling… “The Time Trial” for the Mansfield Mt Buller Cycling Club (MMBCC) weekly event.

No assistance, no drafting, just rider and machine against the clock.

Chapel Hill Road was the venue, with riders travelling 11km alongside lush green pasture, contrasting poetically with content angus cattle.

First to leave, and predicted to be fastest, was Andy Garret (the speedster from “over the hill”) followed by Bruce “from the bike shop” Halket and then, the aptly named Ryder Chadd.

Ryder will need to watch his form closely as he was joined in this race for the first time by his younger brother Micah.

Andy completed the course in the fastest time of the evening at 16 minutes and 10 seconds, however, when times were adjusted for handicaps, the extended podium was as follows: John Eisner 5th, Steven Duke 4th, Mark Ruttiman 3rd, Wil Wilson 2nd and first place was “secured” with a spectacular ride by David Bock.

Welcome to Micah (Chadd) at his first road race and we hope we will see more of the “grandparent” cheer squad.

Thanks to all the volunteers and Commissaires on the night.

This week will be the Alain Guerin Memorial Handicap. The memorial is a signature race for MMBCC and we are hoping for a large turnout.

As always presentations and rehydration was held at The Mansfield, proud club sponsor.