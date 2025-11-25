The organisers of the annual Merrijig Campdraft which wrapped up Sunday afternoon have described it as an incredible event.

The weekend which kicked off on Friday (21 November) at 12.30pm at McCormack Park attracted some of the top competitors locally and as far away as NSW and Queensland which made for some top scores and exciting campdraft action.

“The committee was absolutely thrilled with how everything came together,” said Merrijig Campdraft Club secretary, Sarah Redfern

“Our Dunrobin Feature Novice is always a highlight — and this year was next level, with a massive waitlist of over 200 runs,” she said.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who helped make the event such a success: our amazing sponsors, generous cattle donors, hardworking committee members and volunteers, and of course Carol, who kept everyone fueled from the kitchen and bar,” said Sarah.

The club also extended a huge thank you to April and John Currie from North East Training for providing first aid support all weekend.

“This was our biggest draft yet, and we kicked things off in style with our Friday Night Top Cut Out.

“Twenty talented competitors went head-to-head, putting on an impressive show as they battled it out for our custom belt buckle and a $1000 cash prize,” said Sarah.

“We’re proud to run a fun, family-friendly draft — and it’s the little extras that make it special.

“The kids had a ball in the sandpit, with sand kindly donated by Mansfield Garden Supplies, and the Merrijig CFA was a huge hit, bringing the truck down for a lolly scramble (always a crowd favourite),” said Sarah.

Results:

Friday from 12.30pm

Encouragement Campdraft (one run limit)

Cattle provided by Kellie Lovick, Skye McCleod & Tom Hogan

Judge: Adam Parker

1: Liam Atkins on Sav for 84 points

= 2: Annabel Glasser on R-Jay for 80 points

= 2: Wiley Hunter on Nelly for 80 points

= 2: Christian Hayes on Chic for 80 points

5: Tanisha Shields on Narwonah Exie for 78 points

6: Katie Faithful on Socks for 76 points

Maiden A Campdraft

Cattle provided by the Tanner family

Judge: Nathan Parker

1: Dennis Heywood on Rascal for 175 points

2: Chevelle Gunston on Gamberlee Flaunt for 169 points

3: Charlie Simpson on Debs A Duckin for 166 points

4: Annabel Glasser on R-Jay for 165 points

5: Jordan Arbuthnot on Cash for 108 points

6: Neil Heywood on Conmoore for 106 points

Saturday

Maiden B Campdraft

Cattle provided by Minto Pastoral

Judge: Jack Shanahan

1: Liam Atkins on Sav for 176 points

2: Jayden Griffiths on Connie for 166 points

3: Greg Kavanagh on Socks for 162 points

4: Jason Egan on Bighouse Lincoln for 139 points

5: Ayla Sim on Mactocton Shadow for 111 points

= 6: Patrick Shanahan on Gunner for 108 points

= 6: Macey Tanner on Hard Hat Ashlee for 108 points

Junior Campdraft

Sponsored by Gone Riding

Cattle provided by the Tanner family

Judge: David Reiter

1: Roley Cummins on Rhondu Sudoakie for 71 points

= 2: Loch Moffatt on Spider for 68 points

= 2: Teale Moffatt on Naughty Cat for 68 points

4: Roley Cummins on Spoonfulla Metal for 67 points

5: Bambi Leaman on Rythem for 60 points

6: Lilly Coridas on Honey Cutter for 22 points

Juvenile Campdraft

Sponsored by Gone Riding

Cattle provided by Delatite Station

Judge: David Reiter

1: Paige Kennedy on Kerriki Clockwork for 89 points

2: Tyson Le Cerf on Ava for 84 points

3: Zara Le Cerf on Willis for 83 points

4: Ayla Sim on Bulla Sonny for 76 points

5: Tyson Le Cerf on Billy for 74 points

6: Paige Kennedy on Kennedy’s Trump for 62 points

Wheeler Construction Open Campdraft

Cattle provided by Delatite Station

Judge: David Reiter

1: James Edgar on Mac for 171 points

2: Jason Parker on Smokin Acres for 164 points

3: Bronwen Upjohn on Peptos Kat for 162 points

4: Patrick Shanahan on Bobby’s Roany for 158 points

5: Ryan Carman on Gidget for 141 points

6: Callum Moore on Conspin for 112 points

Sunday

Dunrobin Novice Campdraft

Drafting Cattle provided by Rannock (Jack McCormack)

Judge: Jim Hiscock

1: Ash Sheahan on Lyra Park Bravos Playgirl for 246 points

2: Bronwen Upjohn on Telly for 196 points

= 3: Callum Moore on Conspin for 176 points

= 3: Lachie Sim on Royal Ella for 176 points

5: Jack Shanahan on Hazel for 175 points

6: Gerard Wilson on Magnet for 174 points

Cut Out Winner: Josh Gibson on Acres Outlaw

Ladies Campdraft (one run limit)

Cattle provided by Tony Lovick

Judge: Callum Moore

1: Lexie Belcec on Say No Moore for 180 points

2: Amanda Reiter-Dando on Plugga for 175 points

= 3: Amelia Edmonds on Ceetee Wrangler Rio for 174 points

= 3: Mackenzie Shaw on Willow for 174 points

= 5: Laura Franklin on Tarnished Silva for 170 points

= 5: Faith Kennedy on Barmac Smoke for 170 points

Open for Open Campdraft

Cattle provided by Kane Lovick

Judge: Tony Stevens

1: Lachie Sim on Destiny Cherry for 271 points

2: Jason Parker on Hashtag Jewelin Jay for 203 points

3: Greg Kavanagh on McGraw for 177 points

= 4: Sayde Madden on Jacksons Boston Legal for 110 points

= 4: Jim Hiscock on Conspiracy for 110 points

6: Sayde Madden on Constantly Stylish for 108 points