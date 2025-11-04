The Mansfield district came alive over the Melbourne Cup long weekend as the High Country Festival filled the town with colour, creativity and community spirit.

From the first sounds of the pipe band echoing down High Street to the final visitors heading home, it was a long weekend that captured the best of Mansfield — art, music, food, laughter, sport, and a dash of spring unpredictability.

Friday’s festivities began under threatening storm clouds, as costumed children roamed town for Halloween treats before crowds gathered for the annual Torchlight Parade.

The median strip buzzed with families enjoying the youth music concert, food vans and pop-up attractions, while the parade — featuring CFA brigades, police, SES, ambulance and forest management units — drew cheers from the packed footpaths.

Despite brief showers, the mood was jubilant, the sirens and flashing lights casting a festive glow across the main street.

As the parade concluded, crowds made their way to the Mansfield Recreation Reserve for the official High Country Festival fireworks, which lit up the sky around 9.30 pm to close the opening-night celebrations.

On Saturday morning, under a warm blue sky, attention turned to the Mansfield Motor Group Grand Parade, which rolled along High Street at 11.30 am.

Floats and performers embraced this year’s theme of “Spooky Spring”, blending Halloween humour with country flair.

Community groups and schools turned out in numbers, competing for the best-decorated entries as the pipe band marched once more to crowd applause.

Afterwards, visitors spread out across town — browsing the bush market, enjoying morning tea at St John’s, or admiring classic cars gleaming in the sun along the main street.

The weekend also marked the 47th Mansfield District Hospital Auxiliary Art Exhibition, a major fundraiser showcasing the depth of local and regional talent.

Held on Friday evening, the event drew strong support, with judge Tony Pridham praising the calibre of entries and the community’s ongoing generosity.

Meanwhile, the Mansfield Open Studio Trail celebrated its seventh year, expanding from just four artists in 2019 to nearly forty, with studios welcoming hundreds of visitors across the shire.

After a hot Saturday and Sunday that sent families to the water for a cool dip, a refreshing change swept through on Monday — the perfect breather before Cup Day Picnic Races on Tuesday.

Full report, including race results and fashions, will appear in next week’s Courier.