Festivities began in earnest on Friday with Halloween-clad youngsters on the street dressed in bright orange and black before the assembly of the emergency services for the annual torch light parade under threatening storm clouds.

Before the parade the median strip was a buzz of activity with the youth music concert, food vans and other attractions.

Despite some brief showers the popular parade down the main street was a hit with the crowd which cheered and applauded the fire brigades, police, SES, ambulance and forest management units as they passed with sirens and flashing lights.

The pipe band added to the atmosphere and were out again the following day for the Motor Group Parade along High Street.

On Saturday at 11.30am the various floats displayed their artistic flair incorporating this year's theme of "Spooky Spring" providing some fun and ghoulish outfits in the hope of winning a prize for their community group.

With the parade over there was still time to visit the bush market, St John's for morning teas and the quilt show, the fete at St Mary's or check out the classic car display in the main street.

Visitors to the town commented on "how welcoming and friendly Mansfield is" so a great credit to those who make it happen each year.