There was overwhelming support not only for the artists but also for a good cause at the opening of the 47th Mansfield District Hospital Auxiliary Art Exhibition last Friday night.

A major fundraiser for the auxiliary, the event provided an opportunity for local artists — and those from further afield — to vie for one of the top prizes, judged by esteemed artist and last year’s winner, Tony Pridham.

Before the award announcements, auxiliary president Val Doyle spoke of the tireless work behind the scenes by her team and the projects they have funded.

These include the purchase of three dialysis chairs — “crucial for our community” — lymphoma clinic equipment, a state-of-the-art medication trolley, and dementia clocks for Buckland Aged Care. One much-needed upcoming purchase is a new radiography plate costing $66,000.

The auxiliary has raised more than $100,000 towards improving patient outcomes, thanks to the enormous support of the Mansfield community and many local businesses.

Mansfield District Hospital CEO Michelle Spence officially opened the exhibition, first acknowledging her board and the auxiliary.

“I have been 20 months in the role and am in awe of the work of the hospital,” Ms Spence said.

She noted the ability of hospital staff and the community to “rally and protest” when services are under threat, adding that “the health minister knows where Mansfield is.”

“Our hospital and the community are a priority,” she said. “We are in a growth period, which is really exciting.”

Growth areas include maternity, urgent care, and the near-completion of stage one of the aged-care facility Bindaree.

“We are pushing forward to provide care close to home,” Ms Spence said. “Thank you to the auxiliary, who are an amazing bunch of women with strength and advocacy, energy and commitment.”

Euan Friday spoke on behalf of the Harry & Clare Friday Foundation, which again awarded $1500 to the best local artist.

“We have a new agreement that enables direct donations to MDH, so funds are available on call and ensures funds are kept separate for important projects… community money stays in the community,” Mr Friday said.

The foundation funded projects totalling $126,000 during the last financial year and $960,000 since 2007. Community projects have included high-tech fetal monitoring equipment, a generator at Beolite, and a paddock-to-plate garden at the autism centre.

Mansfield Rotary Club president Stephanie Hart reaffirmed Rotary’s ongoing support for the art show, as an award sponsor since 1987.

Donna Lewis from In This Right Space Vintage sponsored a new award for artwork valued up to $1000. The Workshop sponsored the People’s Choice Award, and Made in Mansfield sponsored the Highly Commended Award.

Ms Doyle, in inviting the judge Mr Pridham to announce the winners, said it was “a last hurrah” as he is moving to warmer climes in Far North Queensland.

“And he has also just been awarded the Whitely Artist Award,” she added.

“One little point I’d like to make — if you see a piece of art you like, please buy it,” Mr Pridham told the crowd. “You support that artist and have something to put on the wall.”

He described the judging process as difficult, saying he narrowed the field to 20 pieces, all worthy of recognition.

The In This Right Space Award went to Shirley Hall for Little Boxes, which “really talked to me,” said the judge.

The Harry & Clare Friday Foundation Award went to local artist Judy Ciancio for Beyond — “a nice piece, different to what I do, but there was passion in this work,” Mr Pridham said.

The Rotary Award was presented to Ben Winspear for his work The Old Tug at Rest.

Five artists received Highly Commended awards: Glenn Hoyle (Dressage Rehearsal), Geoff Hocking (The Boundary Hotel), Pamela Moore (The Ballet Student), Annee Kelly (Spring Day), and Vida Pearson (Brolgas).

The exhibition concluded on Monday, 3 November, with the announcement of the People’s Choice Award.